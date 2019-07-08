How to Use the WordPress.com Amazon Affiliate Plugin

Whether you run an eCommerce site or you’re seeking new ways to monetize your blog, Amazon affiliate marketing offers WordPress.com site owners a simple and passive revenue stream.

Here’s everything you need to know to get started and set up a WordPress.com Amazon affiliate program.

What is Amazon affiliate marketing?

Affiliate marketing is an arrangement where retailers pay commissions to websites that help them generate sales. In the case of the Amazon affiliate marketing program — or Amazon Associates — WordPress.com site owners earn a 10 percent referral fee each time someone clicks their custom referral link and completes a purchase on Amazon.com or one of its subsidiaries.

For example, if you’re a fashion blogger and you include a referral link to a pair of shoes you’ve mentioned in a blog post, you’ll earn a commission each time one of your visitors clicks the link and purchases a pair of those shoes.

How to sign up to be an Amazon affiliate

Here’s how to become an Amazon affiliate:

Visit the Amazon Associates program welcome page. Fill out and submit the form with your personal and website information. Visit the Amazon Associates platform and access affiliate links for the products you want to include on your site.

If you’re approved, you’ll begin earning a commission when people purchase products using your affiliate links.

How to add Amazon affiliate links to your site

The fastest and easiest way to add Amazon affiliate links to your site is by using a WordPress Amazon Affiliate plugin (note: to activate these plugins on your WordPress.com website, you’ll need to be on either the Business or eCommerce plans). Here are three popular plugins to choose from:

1. EasyAzon

Instead of manually creating links for each product you want to share on your site, the EasyAzon plugin allows you to quickly generate affiliate links within the WordPress.com post editor. It also includes a helpful Amazon Affiliate training so that you can learn how to make the most of the Amazon Associates program with your WordPress.com site.

2. Amazon Auto Links

This useful plugin allows you to choose categories that are relevant to your site and automatically displays the best and newest products available through Amazon. You can also use Amazon Auto Links to auto-insert links wherever you’d like them to appear.

3. ThirstyAffiliates

With ThirstyAffiliates, you have the power to create and manage your affiliate links efficiently. If a product is no longer available, this WordPress Amazon Affiliate plugin allows you to easily find old links and replace them with other relevant products. Plus, you can add images to your affiliate links to make them easier to find and click.

Amazon affiliate marketing can be an excellent revenue source for your blog or website, and using an Amazon Affiliate plugin on WordPress.com can streamline the process to help maximize your earnings.