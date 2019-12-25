How to Shift Your Blog’s Brand Purpose Flawlessly

If you’ve had your blog for a while, you may feel the need to redefine your brand purpose at some point. It’s not uncommon to start blogging about a certain topic and then realize that your idea is not as exciting as you initially thought.

That said, changing your blog’s purpose can confuse your audience, and if you’re not careful, some may even stop following you. It also raises the question of whether you should go back to the drawing board and start all over.

In this post, we’ll share tips to help you determine if it’s the right time to rebrand and, more importantly, how to do so without starting from scratch.

Knowing when to rebrand

First things first, let’s talk about knowing when to rebrand your blog. How do you know if it’s time? There are features built into your WordPress.com website that can help you out here, notably the Stats and the post categories. Consider the following tips to critically examine your blog and get the full picture.

1. Take stock of your content

Start by looking at all the posts you’ve published to see if any topics or categories have significantly more posts than others. This can be a good sign that you should consider a rebrand to refine your blog’s purpose. For example, you might have started out as a lifestyle blogger but soon discovered you enjoy posting recipes — and they happen to be your most popular posts. In that case, it makes sense to consider becoming a food blogger and creating more recipe or nutrition posts.

2. Look at your most popular posts

Another way to determine if you need to change your brand’s purpose is to use the Stats feature to identify your most popular posts. If a particular type of post is resonating with your audience more than others, you should consider creating more of the same or similar content.

Redefining your brand purpose

Rebranding is no small feat; however, it doesn’t necessarily involve starting from square one. Here are three tips to help you maintain continuity on your blog when rebranding.

1. Keep your audience in the loop

The best way to maintain continuity with your existing brand is to communicate with your audience. Keep them informed during the rebranding process by sharing your new style or potential new name and asking for their input. They will feel valued and involved in the process, which makes them more inclined to stay loyal to you.

2. Evaluate your blog and brand mission

Next, evaluate your blog and brand mission. If your original mission is still relevant and aligns with your new purpose, then keeping it front and center during the rebrand will be essential to maintaining your brand continuity without alienating your audience.

3. Decide if you need a new blog name

Lastly, evaluate your blog name and decide if you need to change your site’s address or if a simple site title change will be enough. For example, if your blog address or name is generic, or if you used your own name, then there is no need to change it. Otherwise, you might look into buying an additional domain name and setting it as primary under My Sites > Manage > Domains.

Communication is key

Rebranding your blog and changing its purpose doesn’t mean you have to start all over. If you communicate with your audience and maintain transparency about the rebrand, you can keep your loyal readers interested in the new direction you’re taking.