How to Move from Medium to WordPress.com

Are you ready to move from Medium to WordPress.com? We’re here to help you through the transition so that all of your content makes it safely to WordPress.com.

Why move from Medium to WordPress.com?

Let’s tackle the big question first: why consider transitioning from Medium to WordPress.com?

If you’re an aspiring blogger or writer and you want to build your brand, very few platforms offer the instant exposure that you can gain from Medium. However, there are some trade-offs involved.

Medium doesn’t give you much control over how your stories appear on the web, and you don’t receive a customizable home page. This is where WordPress.com can help you.

The benefits of moving to WordPress.com

WordPress.com has a number of advantages:

Transferring all of your Medium stories to WordPress.com is quick and easy.

You’ll have your own unique space in the form of a website.

You can run your blog for free.

Choose from hundreds of designs (themes) to make the site look exactly as you’d like.

Receive a custom homepage that you can modify, however you wish, to showcase your top stories and promote your business.

Advanced features are available if you’re on the WordPress.com Business plan.

Moving from Medium to WordPress.com, step by step

Here’s what to do to complete the transition:

1. Export your data from Medium

Log in to Medium. Go to Settings and then scroll down to where it says Download your information. Click on the Download .zip button.

Once the ZIP file is emailed to your primary email address, save the file to your desktop.

2. Build a site on WordPress.com

Go to WordPress.com and sign up for a new account. If you already have a WordPress.com site then log in as you always do.

Here’s how to build a new site on WordPress.com.

3. Import from Medium

Go to WordPress.com and click on the My Sites link in the top left corner. From the sidebar, click on Tools and then on Import.

From the list of available import sources, click on the import button in the Medium section.

Upload the ZIP that you downloaded from Medium in the previous steps.

Click on the Start Import button to begin importing. If all goes well, you should see a success message after a minute or two.

4. Get a new domain name

By default, your stories on Medium are available under the main medium.com domain plus your username, like so:

https://medium.com/@yourusername

Each story has its own URL nested one level below that. For example:

https://medium.com/@yourusername/your-story-21345

While functional, the URL structure isn’t very reader-friendly and it’s not best for branding; a custom domain name would be better. Here’s a tutorial on how to get a domain name on your WordPress.com site.

If you don’t get a new domain, your stories will be available under your standard WordPress.com subdomain. For example:

https://yourusername.wordpress.com/your-story/

Done!

Though it may seem daunting, the process is actually very straightforward.

If you want to customize your new site further, start by choosing a new theme (design), and then start writing some new stories.

Photo Source: Unsplash