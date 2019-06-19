From Hobby to Business: When and How to Take the Leap

If you have a personal pursuit that you love, you may have wondered whether it might make for a great business someday. But how do you take that leap from hobby to business? Here’s how to know when the time is right along with some pro tips on how to turn your favorite pastime into an actual business venture.

When to go from hobby to business

If you’ve become very good at your hobby during your spare time, friends and acquaintances may already be suggesting that you consider starting your own company. Whether it’s a side-hustle or a full-time business, being self-employed can be immensely rewarding. Launching your own business gives you the chance to pour talent and energy into an enterprise that is entirely your own — empowering you to become your own boss. It’s also a terrific opportunity to develop skills that you may not be able to acquire at your day job.

So how do you know when it might be the right time to turn your hobby into a bonafide business? For starters, you must be up for a challenge, since starting a business requires a lot of stamina. As Inc notes, your once-relaxing hobby will now come with deadlines and service expectations attached. If you’re willing to learn the business skills required to make your business idea a success — for example, by marketing your products or services and developing the systems required to manage your business finances and taxes — then that’s another indicator to try it out.

How to make your business idea a reality

Once you’ve decided to take the leap from hobby to business, it’s time to turn your idea into a reality. First, set a goal for your business. Are you looking to earn additional income on the side, or do you dream of quitting your job and working solely for yourself? Do some research to determine whether there is a viable, sustainable market for your new business.

After you’ve established that there is a demand for your products and services, the next step is to create a business plan that defines how your company will be organized, the market it will target, and the sales and marketing strategy it will execute in order to become profitable, with financial projections to match. Think of your business plan as a living document that helps to grow and mature your business during its critical early years of existence.

Every business needs a brand identity, so take some time to create the right branding for your company. This includes your business name, logo, and the color scheme that you use. Once you settle on branding, make sure it is consistent across all of your marketing materials and online presence including social media. Build a website that includes a page describing who you are, your products and services, and how customers can reach you.

Turn your hobby into a business

Making the switch from hobby to business can seem challenging at first, but it can also be incredibly exciting. If you’ve ever dreamed of transforming your favorite pastime into an entrepreneurial venture, now might be the right time. By taking the steps necessary to make your idea a reality, you could be on your way to starting and running a business of your own.