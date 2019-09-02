Create an Effective Contact Form with These Easy Tips

When people visit your WordPress.com site, they’ll often look for a way to contact you as quickly as possible. Providing a contact form makes it easy for visitors to reach you without having to pick up the phone or find you on social media. It also allows you to receive correspondence without exposing your email address to potential spammers.

Here are a few best practices to help you create effective contact forms for your website.

How to design and implement a useful contact form

Web forms are a powerful mechanism for capturing information. In fact, nearly half of marketers say web forms are their best lead generation tool, according to HubSpot.

One of the easiest ways to add a contact form to your WordPress.com site is by using Form Block.

Once you’ve chosen the page where you want to add a form, click the Inserter icon, then search for Form Block and select it.

Next, you’ll need to determine where you want an email notification sent. Choose an email address you regularly check so you don’t miss important requests. You may also choose to send notifications to more than one recipient and create an attention-grabbing subject line you won’t skip.

After clicking Add Form, you can use the default form, which asks for a name, email address, website, and message. Otherwise, you can customize your form with other fields. Using the Form Block, you can add or remove fields and determine which should be required.

In addition, Button Settings allows you to change the color and text to make your submission button more enticing.

If you want to further customize with CSS, simply click on the Advanced tab.

Keep in mind that if you’re logged into WordPress.com, you may see your contact forms auto-populated with your information. However, visitors will not see your information — they’ll either see their own information (if they’re logged in) or blank form fields.

Three UX design tips for contact form success

Here are a few user experience tips to help increase your contact form’s effectiveness:

Make it easy to find: Don’t make visitors hunt for your contact form. Include it at the bottom of your homepage, blog posts, and any other critical site pages where someone would logically seek a way to contact you. For example, you might add a form to your “Contact Us” page or a page that describes your product or service.

Keep it simple: Keep the copy on your contact forms as concise as possible and never include more form fields than necessary. If you need to gather a significant amount of information from someone, such as when they’re requesting a quote, make fields easy to complete. Instead of making every field a text area, include radio buttons, dropdown options, and checkboxes whenever appropriate. The simpler and more streamlined the experience, the more likely people will be to submit their form.

Follow up with a thank you: After someone submits a form, send them a “thank you” message so they know their communication was sent. Also, take this opportunity to let them know when they can expect to receive a response.

A well-designed form is essential to your website or blog’s ongoing success. By making it fast and easy for people to contact you with their questions and requests, you’re more likely to hear from your audience more often.