6 Signs Your WordPress.com Site Got Hacked, and What to Do Next

Few moments are as terrifying for a website owner than the moment you realize that your WordPress.com site got hacked.

While there are numerous reasons for why a website could be vulnerable to hacking, the biggest reason, according to Sucuri’s 2017 Hacked Website Report, is running on an outdated version of your platoform. Fortunately, WordPress.com site owners don’t need to worry about this because WordPress.com sites are always running the most up-to-date version of WordPress.

Still, there are other potential issues to keep any eye out for. Here are six red flags that should send you into action mode, along with some resources you may need to call upon to help you identify and recover from the hack.

Five red flags that your WordPress.com site got hacked

1. You can’t log into your site



If your normal username and password doesn’t work, try resetting your password. If you receive a message stating that the user doesn’t exist, and the reset email never arrives, it’s possible that hackers have access to your account and that they’ve deleted your admin user.

2. You notice unusual WordPress.com user accounts

Depending on your situation, you may log into your WordPress.com site to find numerous of new user accounts added to it. After taking the time to delete these unauthorized users, review your security practices and make sure you follow WordPress.com’s account-safety guidelines.

3. You see changes to your homepage that you didn’t make

This one isn’t particularly common, but it can still happen. Sometimes the changes are easily noticeable and other times they’re as small as a link being placed in the footer.

4. Mysterious links pop up on your site

Speaking of links, this is a common red flag that your site has been hacked by someone trying to steal your SEO juice or redirect traffic to other websites. These links can pop up on any post or page you’ve published.

5. You notice sudden and unusual changes in your analytics

Sometimes hackers will simply redirect traffic intending to go to your site to another site. If you notice a precipitous drop in site traffic, this might be the reason why.

What to do if you suspect your WordPress.com site got hacked

Fortunately, WordPress.com users have a number of resources available to help prevent and fix hacking issues, which can help prevent cascading issues like your search engine results getting dinged.

All WordPress.com plans come with Jetpack’s essential features, which include brute-force attack prevention and downtime monitoring. Those features alone provide valuable peace of mind.

And what about that initial moment of panic? WordPress.com has Happiness Engineers on hand via email and live chat to field questions and help walk you through next steps. Reach out to them and they’ll sort out your website’s ownership and security, and help you safeguard your account from future trouble.