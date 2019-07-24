4 Tips for Building a Podcast Brand

You’ve taken the plunge and decided to start a new podcast. You already have a great concept along with all of the recording equipment and software you need. The next big step is building a podcast brand.

If you’re looking for a starting point with tips to help you develop your podcast’s unique identity, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some of the essentials to thoughtfully establishing a brand identity for your podcast.

1. Know your audience

You need to identify your target audience to ensure that your episodes reach the right ears.

At Forbes, Paul Potratz advises podcasters to identify their audience’s niche by considering what they can offer their ideal listeners. Potratz also suggests doing a bit of market research by looking for popular podcasts to see if your topic brings a fresh perspective to an already-popular niche. You may even wish to advertise your show on podcasts with large existing audiences as a way to generate interest in yours.

2. Keep a consistent tone and publishing cadence

Think about your favorite podcasts. What is it about them that keeps you coming back week after week, episode after episode? Maybe it’s a host who feels like a close friend, or a story line with enough twists and turns to always pique your interest. Whatever it is that brings you back to your favorite podcasts, it’s consistent and reliable. You can always count on your favorite host to make you feel like you’re at home, or your favorite true crime podcast to release a new episode on the same day each week.

Whether you plan to publish a six-episode series all at once or a weekly show that runs indefinitely, be up front with listeners about when you’ll publish your content. Then, stick to that schedule. Always upload new episodes on streaming services and on your WordPress.com site in a timely manner so that listeners aren’t impatiently tapping their toes, waiting to hear the latest episode.

3. Create a visual style

When you create a dedicated website and social media channels for your podcast, you have a valuable opportunity to create a visual identity for your show. Looks still matter when you’re producing an audio show. A visual brand identity is a crucial part of any brand strategy. The look and feel of your podcast’s website and social media channels give listeners an idea of what they can expect from you, whether it’s a show that’s serious, fun, educational, or irreverent.

To start forming your brand’s visual style, choose a podcast-friendly WordPress.com theme that includes responsive design, support for audio posts, and an attractive layout. Be sure to upload and display your logo across your site, social channels, and streaming service. Be deliberate about the fonts, colors, and images you use. A cartoonish font with bright illustrations might be good for a kid-friendly or family show, while a traditional serif font with black-and-white photos could be a good fit for a historical podcast.

4. Select guests and topics thoughtfully

Bring in speakers who offer a variety of unique perspectives on your topic, and dive deep into information that your audience couldn’t easily uncover on their own. Ultimately, your guests and topics should lend themselves to the podcasting format. Therefore, you’ll need to work hard to recruit compelling speakers and tell stories that come alive when told through spoken word.

With the tips above, you can get started building a podcast brand that retains your current audience all while growing a new one.