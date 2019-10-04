3 Ways to Monetize Your Blog

You’ve probably read success stories about bloggers who consistently generate significant income from their WordPress.com sites. And as a WordPress.com creator, you’ve likely wondered if you can do the same.

Not only is it possible to earn money from your blog — it’s easier than you might expect. All it takes is time, effort, and a little know-how.

To help you get started, here are three ways you can monetize your blog:

1. Affiliate marketing

Affiliate marketing has become one of the most popular ways for bloggers to generate passive income. In this arrangement, retailers may give commission or referral bonuses to websites that help them make sales. In most cases, retailers provide bloggers with unique URLs or discount codes their readers can use when making a purchase. Each time someone uses that URL or code and completes a purchase, the blogger earns a cut of the sale.

For example, if you run an interior design blog, you might include affiliate offers for furniture and decor you feature in your designs. Consider reaching out to brands whose products you already purchase and enjoy. Just make sure the companies you partner with are within your niche and relevant to your audience.

2. Advertisements

Another way you can monetize your blog is through pay-per-click advertisements.

By allowing advertisers on your site, you can earn money each time someone clicks an ad. Like affiliate marketing, this is another passive method for earning income. After you set it up, you can sit back and watch the revenue roll in. And by creating high-quality, captivating content and driving more people to your site, you can increase the number of ad clicks.

One of the best methods to earn passive ad income is with WordAds, the WordPress.com advertising platform that partners with Google AdSense, Amazon A9, Yahoo, and more.

3. Selling products and services

Forty-five percent of bloggers who earn $50,000 or more per year through their blogs sell their own products or services, according to a GrowthBadger study. Here are a few examples of products and services successful WordPress.com bloggers sell:

Ebooks: Develop a useful resource related to your niche. For example, if you’re a fitness blogger, you might write an ebook with recommended fitness regimens and healthy recipes.

E-courses : Do you have a skill set or expertise others want to learn? For example, if you run a photography blog, you might create an e-course that teaches novice photographers how to take family portraits.

Coaching services: Whether one-on-one or as part of a group, many bloggers offer coaching services for a premium. For example, a successful entrepreneur might coach fledgling business owners on the skills they need to grow their ventures.

It’s important to note that all three of these blog monetization strategies rely on blog traffic. The more people you drive to your site, the higher your income potential — and the better your chance of becoming the next blogging success story.