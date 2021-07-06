Why Great Web Design Matters

The functionality of your website is a primary key to the success of your business. However, great website design shouldn’t take a back seat in your project. While a simple but stunning design will help grow your business, bad design can negatively impact your business’s online success.

Why do small businesses need a website?

Most businesses these days need a presence on the web, whether it’s the local cafe around the corner or your new e-commerce project. While Social Media is a great way to reach people with visual content, a website is paramount for even the smallest businesses. It’s your digital shop window.

Searchability on the web

One of the major benefits of having a well-designed website is that your business becomes searchable on the web. Not only can you optimize your business for specific search terms (i.e., Minnesota gluten-free bakery), but Google Search Results will use your website to offer potential customers the information they are seeking.

While the exact criteria of the search algorithm of Google and other search engines remain a well-kept secret, a great design and site structure will positively impact your site’s SEO value and search results ranking. For example, most search engines value expertise, authoritativeness, and trustworthiness from your homepage. Websites designed with these criteria in mind will be prioritized over other pages and are, therefore, more likely to reach potential customers.

Responsive design

While Google has emphasized that websites should be optimized for humans, it’s equally important to understand what elements the algorithm values in your website’s design. As more and more searches are generated from smartphones on cellular data, a responsive design and page speed are crucial for your website visitors.

To cater to your audience, you should ensure your website design is responsive and displays all information correctly on smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and even TVs. After all, you want your potential customers to have a great experience regardless of the device they use. Page speed is another factor you need to keep in mind. A website that looks great but takes a long time to load will result in customers leaving your website faster than you think.

Control your own information and branding

The chances are high that your website is the first interaction a potential customer has with your business. To make a good impression, you should have complete control over all of the branding on your website. Regardless of how brief, the first interaction with your customer can be a make or break moment for your business.

In fact, 75% of people base a company’s credibility on how their website looks, feels, and functions. Your potential customers are literally judging your brand based on what your website looks like, and it can undo a lot of hard work across your other marketing channels.

While the look of your website creates the first impression, the user experience (UX) and navigation play an integral part in establishing trust with customers. If website visitors can’t find what they’re looking for, they will leave and explore your competitors. In the customer’s mind, poor navigation and UX often equate with inferior products and services.

Build reputation and trust

People visiting your website for the first time, wanting to find out more about what you do, will unconsciously look for signs to validate the trustworthiness and reputation of your business. An imbalance of text and images, mismatched colors, and low-quality photography do not convey trust in your customer’s eyes.

The usability of your website is essential to establish trust. Make sure to review your website and eliminate all usability issues. Working with experienced web designers, who understand your business, goals, and audience, will help you make a step towards building a solid website and can have a hugely positive impact on your brand.

Sell your products directly to customers

One of the most significant advantages of having your own website is that you can sell your products and services directly to consumers. 2020 saw a massive rise in e-commerce’s share of global retail trade. While e-commerce has become the new normal for many in the last few years, customers still prefer shopping in a clean and organized store. They don’t want to spend time waiting for the site to load or trying to understand how to shop at your e-commerce site.

A well-designed website can help your customers find what they are looking for without going into decision paralysis. When building an e-commerce site, it’s easy to overwhelm customers with too many products, unnecessary information, and difficult navigation.

Your own website is more cost-effective than advertising

Building a great website for your business is always an investment in terms of money and time. Depending on the functionality of your website, this project can easily stretch over a few months. However, once your site is built and functional, the time and cost to upkeep your site are relatively minimal compared to the advertising.

Continuous advertising, be it digital or print, will decrease your margins. In fact, if you operate in a very competitive market, your ad cost might even exceed your sales at times. Many business owners, therefore, prefer investing in the growth of organic traffic to their own websites. Despite the initial cost of building a site, it’s more cost-effective in the long run than continuous advertising.

Common problems small business owners face

Startups and small businesses often face similar challenges, including a lack of funds, time, and human resources. While there is a solution to every problem, there is a fine line balancing quality and growth.

Finding new customers

The more diversified your customer base is, the healthier your business will be. Even when your business serves many long-term customers, it’s important to continuously push to find new potential clients, as even the biggest companies in the world never stop their customer acquisition efforts.

Whether it’s through contact forms, live chat, blog posts, or e-commerce functionality, a well-designed website is an ideal channel to generate leads. It not only helps people find your business, but you are also able to track and optimize your lead generation efforts to make them more cost-effective and relevant to your business.

Increasing brand awareness

On your own website, you have complete control over the content, branding, and functionality. This level of control keeps you in the driver’s seat, ensuring that your brand’s message is consistent and appears across relevant markets and mediums. Customers are more likely to buy from your brand if they have heard about your business before.

Therefore, you should consider your website to be your digital shop window. Just imagine people are passing by but don’t immediately understand what your business or shop is about. Most likely, they will not linger around, trying to find out more.

If you envision how a website can best represent your brand, you can make that vision come to life with WordPress.com.

Leverage “Built By WordPress.com”

Designing your website can be time-intensive, especially if you are doing it for the first time. Built By WordPress.com is a premium website building service created to help businesses and individuals translate their creative vision into reality.

Professional advice and guidance

Following best practices is ideal when designing your website. A web designer will offer great advice on the accessibility, consistency, user-centricity, and more of your website. But one of the goals business owners should keep in mind is future-proofing the business.

While it’s not always easy to predict future demands, the expansion and growth plans of the business need to be taken into consideration when designing the website. Our WordPress.com design experts will guide you to identify these strategies, ensuring your website will be a vital asset for the future of your business and not an obstacle.

Access to WordPress.com experts

Our experienced WordPress.com experts stand by your side throughout the project, offering advice, options, and support at every stage of the project. It’s common that details will change over time. Our WordPress.com experts will design and set up your website in a way that will enable you and give you the confidence to make these changes when needed in the years to come.

Your own dedicated account manager

Businesses that create their website with the help of Built By have access to WordPress.com experts as well as a dedicated account manager, who will facilitate and help push the project forward until its completion. Your personal account manager will make sure the designers and developers have all relevant information to get your website ready for launch. You will be able to directly communicate with the account manager and ask questions at any stage.

First impressions matter for your business. An excellent design for your website helps build your brand and creates trust among customers. Whether you operate a brick-and-mortar store, just launched a small e-commerce business, or are a creative who wants to display work on a portfolio site, a website that speaks to your unique audience is crucial for your online success.

Find out more about Built By WordPress.com and submit a short questionnaire to apply for the service. The team will evaluate it and get back to you within 2-3 business days.