Working From Home Without Distractions: How to Optimize Productivity

For many people, working from home seems like an unbeatable setup. You don’t have to get dressed or worry about your appearance, and you can kiss your long, frustrating commute goodbye. However, working remotely comes with its own set of challenges that you may have overlooked.

Your home is filled with all sorts of distractions — TV, social media, pets, housework, family members, and more. With no one to hold you accountable, you may find yourself getting sidetracked from the task at hand, which isn’t good for productivity.

But worry not: working from home without distractions is possible when you follow these steps.

Set up a designated workspace



There are a number of benefits to having a dedicated workspace in your home. For one, this allows you to claim the home office deduction on your taxes — always a bonus. However, it will also help you to reduce distractions.

Think of it this way: if you’re working at your kitchen island, your pet might run up with a ball, wanting to play. You might decide to make a sandwich. Your partner might come up and strike up a conversation about what to have for dinner — all seemingly harmless things that can quickly eat up your time.

When you have a designated workspace, preferably in its own room, you can avoid these types of distractions. Closing the door will let your family know not to bother you, and you won’t be sidetracked by the TV or fridge.

Develop a routine



Another way to minimize distractions when working from home is to stick to a schedule, the same way you might in an office. When you structure your days, you’ll be less tempted to take unscheduled breaks.

Here are some tasks you may want to incorporate into your daily routine:

Coffee breaks in the morning or afternoon

A 30- or 60-minute lunch break

Designated time for answering emails

Time for a short walk to clear your mind

Bathroom breaks for your pets

Turn off unnecessary technology



If you find yourself mindlessly scrolling through your phone or opening your social media apps when you’re supposed to be working, you may want to remove this unnecessary technology from your workspace. Leave your phone in another room during work hours. If you need to make calls, consider getting an inexpensive landline.

As for social media, it can be hard to resist opening up a new tab to see what’s happening online. Luckily, there are programs that can block these websites from your computer — two popular options include Self Control and Cold Turkey. With these apps, you can block certain URLs for a designated amount of time, and nothing you do will allow you to access them. While it may seem extreme, sometimes it’s necessary.

When you follow these steps, you’ll be able to start working from home without distractions, helping to optimize your productivity as you build your business.