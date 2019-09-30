Why Remarketing Keywords Is Key to Driving Sales

So you’ve mastered the art of pay-per-click (PPC) marketing and set up a successful keyword strategy. But are you remarketing keywords? As the online marketing landscape has changed, so has the ability to interact with your potential customers and remarketing keywords is key to that strategy. Remarketing can not only help continue engagement with your audience but also drive sales of your products or services.

What is remarketing?

Remarketing is an online strategy that allows you to continue to speak to your customers, even after they have left your site. By remarketing keywords related to your products, customers will be reminded of you as they travel the internet, even if they didn’t end up purchasing from you.

The strategy uses targeted ads, specific to your product, at relevant places on the Internet. As folks browse the Internet, they will remember your brand, which often encourages them to come back and make a purchase.

Think of remarketing as a more tailored online ad campaign that incurs no additional cost to you because it makes use of traditional PPC ads.

How does it work?

As you know, an effective way to advertise your business is to make use of online advertising services like Google AdWords. The downside is that these adverts are generally not specific to users interested in a particular product.

However, once someone chooses to visit your site, you’ll be able to gather data at various points across their customer journey and build an idea of what they are interested in. This is especially true if they’re looking at specific items or place an item in their wish list or shopping cart.

Once you know what products these customers are interested in, you can remarket these products, or similar ones from your website, to those specific customers. The next time they’re searching for similar products online, the ads they see will be tailored to their interests, based on their choices from your website.

How do I set up remarketing?

Before you get to the point of setting up a remarketing campaign, there are some planning steps you should follow. In his comprehensive guide to remarketing, Neil Patel points out there are generally three types of campaigns: campaigns focused on people who have made a specific choice on your website (adding an item to a wish list), campaigns for folks who make it up to a certain point in the checkout process (abandoned carts), and campaigns that promote specific content.

Once you’ve chosen a campaign, it’s a case of creating it in your ad service. Each ad service has its own process for setting up a remarketing plan, but the basics of it boil down to creating a new campaign with the specific goal of remarketing keywords. You would then need to define the type of website visitors you’ll be targeting and create a set of rules that defines who to include when remarketing your products elsewhere. Once the campaign is saved, you’ll need to add a specific remarketing tag to your website, which triggers the remarketing efforts. Google Ads has a very detailed description of how to set up a remarketing campaign, as does Microsoft.

The true benefit of remarketing is finding people who are merely interested in your product and converting them into paying customers. As with your PPC and keyword strategy, a successful remarketing plan takes some planning and tweaking but when you get it right, the benefits are huge.