When Should You Hire a Content Writer for Your Company Blog?

When it comes to creating content for your company blog, you have several options: you can do it yourself, delegate it to a current employee, or hire a content writer. Hiring someone new has many advantages, especially as your business grows and you find yourself busier with other tasks. However, before you take the plunge and hire a writer, you’ll want to consider a few things.

Why hire a content writer?

There are many benefits to hiring a writer for your company blog or social media. Still, it’s a good idea to know what exactly they offer and how they can help your business before committing.

1. Better reader experience

Content writers and digital marketers know how to use conversational language and can communicate using customer personas. This helps them relate to people in a friendly way that keeps current readers engaged and attracts more readers from your target audience.

2. Saved time

As a small-business owner, you naturally started blogging and sharing content on your social media. However, even just one blog post requires a lot of work, including identifying a topic, outlining, writing, proofing, editing, and rewriting. Handing this over will save you a ton of time. You’ll also receive content much faster than you would be able to write it because professional writers can take just a few ideas you have and turn them into valuable blog posts and social media updates in no time.

3. Expanded content marketing efforts

If you decide to take on additional content marketing projects, such as writing email sequences, case studies, or infographics, writers are well-suited to accomplish these things, as well. So, this can set you up for future success.

4. Technical skill set

Content writers and digital marketers are more likely to have a specialized skill set that you don’t. For instance, they may be experts in search engine optimization (SEO) and keyword strategy. By relying on someone who has already mastered this skill set, you open up your website to an enormous amount of traffic, a boosted ranking on Google, and hopefully, more business for your company.

Tips for hiring a content writer

If you feel that your content marketing needs are eating into your spare time, then hiring a writer may be in your best interest. Finding someone who fits your business perfectly may require a period of trial and error. Here are some questions to consider when interviewing potential candidates.

Are they trained on how to use SEO and keywords to increase the traffic to your website?

Do they have experience in your niche?

Can they suggest relevant post ideas?

Can they provide you with reviews or testimonials?

Do they know how to pull content from a blog post and use it for Facebook or Twitter?

Can they provide a portfolio showing projects they have worked on that are similar to yours?

Do they have a social media following that they would be willing to share the content with?

If they have any social media accounts that they currently manage, are they willing to forward you links to those accounts?

If you are not happy with the content, are they willing to revise according to your feedback?

Are they willing to work for a trial period?

Yes, writing blog posts and posting to social media accounts is something you can do yourself. However, creating the type of content that adds value to people’s lives takes a lot of time and effort — and depending on your business needs, you may want someone to be solely dedicated to your content marketing. Ultimately, hiring a content writer can attract more readers, help you stand out from the crowd, and provide a better overall experience for your website visitors, all while giving you more time to focus on the things that will support and scale your business.