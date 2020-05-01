Use Social Websites to Grow Your Audience [Infographic]

Creating a website is one thing, but having an engaged, interested audience is another. While it might be tempting to rely on your website as the place to mingle with your audience, most people don’t do their social networking on websites or blogs. They’re far more likely to do so on a platform specifically designed for such interactions — Facebook, Twitter, and so on.

Incorporating these social websites into your own page is one of the main ways you can grow your audience and readership. After all, if 2.82 billion people use social media, a few hundred thousand of them are likely to be part of your target market. Why not engage them where they’re already hanging out?

Our infographic gives some simple tips to make your own website more social. Use one or all of them to kickstart a new social strategy.

Make sharing your content effortless

One of the easiest ways to make your website more social is by letting readers share content on the platforms they love. This is easy to do from within WordPress.com — all that’s required is to install a plugin that enables social sharing.

In our Premium, Business, or eCommerce plans, you can schedule your social media posts in advance, so you have a regular stream of content filling up your social media feeds. This content, in turn, will lead your audience back to your website.

Prioritize quality over quantity

It can be tempting to chase likes and video views. After all, they’re called “vanity metrics” for a reason: they make you feel good. But these numbers don’t necessarily correlate with bottom-line results. Instead, it’s the number of conversations you start, the number of visitors you drive to your website, and the audience loyalty that you cultivate that matter the most. It’s more important to have a handful of dedicated fans than large numbers of random people visiting, liking a post, and never coming back.

Focus on a few platforms your audience loves

If you try to work with every social media platform, you’ll spread yourself too thin and fail to show up in full force on any one platform. Instead, pick a few that your ideal reader uses every day, and work on engaging with them there.

If you’re unsure of exactly which platforms to pick, here are some basic guidelines for you:

Different platforms tend towards different age-based demographics. Facebook works well for those between 25 and 49 years old, and Instagram is popular with audiences between 18 and 24 years old. Snapchat is also popular with that 18 to 24 demographic.

Some platforms cater better to different topics or interests. For example, most college graduates are on LinkedIn, so this is a great social website to connect with an educated crowd looking for career development.

Check out other people in your niche, and figure out which platforms they generate the most engagement on. This can be a huge clue about what will work best with your audience.

Don’t be afraid to experiment

All the planning in the world won’t do a thing for your social strategy until you actually put that plan into action. Fortunately, social media websites are easy to join and test out. Start with one or two social websites you think would be a good fit for you, and see how it goes. If one site doesn’t work, you can tweak your social media strategy, or choose another social site to experiment with.