Tips for Writing a Blog Post: From Introduction to Publishing

Writing a blog post for your new website can seem a bit intimidating — after all, you want to impress your audience with an introductory article that sets the right tone for your brand. What about search engine optimization (SEO)? Good SEO practices mean a better ranking in online search results. And don’t forget to re-read and edit your blog post before hitting Publish.

Like most firsts, writing a blog post can go more smoothly with some guidance. The following tips will have you up and writing in practically no time.

Introduce yourself

When motivational speakers take the microphone on stage, they introduce themselves before revving up the audience with encouragement and positivity. The same goes for your first blog article: tell your readers a little about yourself. Don’t ramble on; a short paragraph will do. Give your name, your blog’s purpose, and any related credentials — if you’re a real estate agent, interior designer, or DIY powerhouse blogging about home improvement, say so.

Use your brand voice

When you read your favorite blogs, you probably notice a common tone or voice throughout each one. It’s as if you can hear the blogger speaking, and maybe you can even imagine their facial expressions. The best bloggers shape their personality and voice around their brand type or blog’s purpose, explains web advertising platform Outbrain. If you’re starting a site offering legal information, for example, writing in an intelligent, lawyerly voice will help attract an online community of people who take your site seriously.

In many cases, such as a lightly humorous blog, a recipe blog, or any blog with a casual tone, it’s okay to write as your confident, bubbly self. Again, the trick is to cultivate a consistent voice that suits your site and that readers can relate to and recognize when they return.

Offer clear, worthwhile info

Good blogging habits help build a following. Like the first paragraph of this article, start by telling readers what to expect, without giving away too much information. Keep paragraphs short and organized and each sentence educational. Be encouraging, uplifting, and appropriately humorous, using the new WordPress.com block editor and quality images for interest.

Say you’re a recipe blogger writing about chocolate cake. You could start with how ooey gooey or light and fluffy the particular cake is and explain why you love it, as Jennifer Pallion of the Foodess blog did with her “Moist Chocolate Cake” post. Then, discuss the recipe’s particulars and variations. Take note of the considerate “Jump to Recipe” link at the beginning of Pallion’s post for busy readers who want to get straight to the mixing and frosting parts.

Follow SEO best practices

By applying SEO basics from the get-go, your blog has a better chance of ranking higher in online search results than competitors who ignore the SEO ABCs. For starters:

Add image titles and descriptions

Use keywords (common words associated with a post’s topic) sparingly and naturally

Link your domain to browsers, such as the Google search console

[inline-image-2 ]

Edit before publishing

In the world of blogging, proofreading is essential to appearing professional. So, re-read and edit each draft before you hit the Publish button, making sure to do the following:

Turn on your browser’s spell-checking tool (and leave it on)

Write tight, so sentences are short and on point

Take a break — by returning to your draft after several minutes or hours, you’re more likely to catch grammar or informational mistakes you initially missed

Read your post aloud to see if it flows like a friendly conversation

Ask a friend to read your post and provide their opinion

You can always open a published post to edit it later, if needed. Now that you’re ready to get started, what topic will you write about first?