Starter Off-Page SEO Checklist for Boosting Your Site’s Visibility

There are several ways you can improve your site’s search engine optimization (SEO) without ever leaving your domain, from publishing keyword-rich content to adding good metadata descriptions to featuring images and videos.

All of this is what we call on-page SEO. But there is another way to boost your site’s visibility: off-page SEO. This includes everything from link building and guest blogging to social media marketing.

Want to drive even more site traffic? Here’s an off-page SEO checklist to get you started.

1. Use relevant content to build links

Link building is the cornerstone of off-page SEO. With this approach, other authoritative sites on the web will backlink to your content, which encourages search engines to identify your site as trustworthy.

There are several ways you can gain backlinks. One is to publish timely content filled with relevant information. For example, if you run a health and fitness website for moms, you could publish “The Ultimate Guide to Exercising After Baby.” With the right keywords and on-page SEO, other related sites might link to you when they write similar articles. You could also extend your off-page SEO by posting this relevant content in forums, such as an online community for new parents or millennial moms.

2. Embrace guest blogging

Blogs are some of the most powerful SEO drivers. According to Upland Kapost, websites with blogs have 434% more indexed pages, meaning these pages are more visible in search.

Capture some of this SEO magic by guest posting on an influential blog in your niche. Reach out to famous bloggers or popular newsletters you subscribe to and ask if you can submit a guest post. Most bloggers will welcome the free content, especially if you have a unique story angle or have built a respectable following of your own. For example, if you’ve become a personal trainer after recovering from an accident, pitch this story to a popular blog. If it’s accepted, you’ll likely be able to link back to your own blog in your guest post or in your bio at the end of the post.

3. Share content on social media

Social media is a powerhouse for improving off-page SEO.

The best way to do this is by launching a dedicated social page for your website, whether it’s on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Pinterest.

And don’t limit yourself to just posting text. Infographics are liked and shared on social media three times more than other content according to Hubspot, and tweets with images get 150% more retweets. So, remember to think visually to drive more traffic.

Make your content as engaging as possible to get more social shares. The more visible your content is on social, the more likely that someone will click through and land on your site.

4. Emphasize customer service

Good customer service can help build your off-page SEO. Use your social channels to be responsive to customers’ needs, providing links to relevant content on your site if they have a question about your product or service. You can use this intel to create more SEO-friendly, customer-focused content as well.

Further, consider using review sites like Yelp or Amazon to connect with customers and direct them back to your FAQ page or help center for more information.

These efforts can build your brand’s word-of-mouth advertising and compel potential customers to search online for more details about your business.

Finding success with off-page SEO

Put simply, off-page SEO is just as important — and just as necessary for your success — as on-page SEO.

Whether your goal is to increase sales or online and foot traffic for your business, follow this starter off-page SEO checklist to launch your site to the top of search engine rankings.