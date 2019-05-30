Should You Start a Vlog? 5 Vlogging Tips for Video Newbies

Thanks to its DIY feel and low overhead costs, vlogging has become an effective marketing strategy for online influencers and business owners alike. But before you set out to learn about some of the best vlogging tips to help your strategy shine, determine whether vlogging is the right fit for your brand.

The top benefits of vlogging typically include raising brand awareness, showcasing your personality, creating easy-to-consume content, and enhancing your company’s SEO strategy. But here’s the important question: Is a vlog what your audience wants?

Whether in the form of expert insights, informative guides, or fun videos, your videos must be able to offer value to your target customer. The video content you choose must offer clear value to viewers and align with the brand identity and marketing goals you’ve already established.

Once you’ve got a clear vision of the value of vlogging to your business and your audience, use these five tips to jump-start your strategy.

1. Start a series

Vlogging content tends to perform better when it’s part of a larger, related series of information. This can include related how-to guides, reviews of similar products, or serial content that tells a story across multiple installments. When you’re just getting started, remember to keep your publishing simple. Settle on a single video series that is easy to execute and relevant to your target audience.

2. Get your equipment in order

The professional look of your vlogging content is dependent on the equipment you use. Fortunately, many of the items you’ll need may already be available in your office or easy enough to acquire. As Lifewire points out, vloggers can opt to purchase a quality HD camera with video capabilities, but they can also start out recording vlogs on an iPhone, which can record in HD and still offer great quality.

You’ll also need editing software to edit your vlogs — options range from Apple’s free iMovie app to a professional suite of editing tools offered through Final Cut Pro. You’ll also want an external microphone for better sound quality, and you may want to invest in professional lighting tools as well.

3. Set a publishing cadence

A publishing cadence will help your audience know when to expect new content. Digital Current recommends that beginners start small, committing to one to three vlogs per month, with the option to increase publishing over time. Be wary of biting off more than you can chew. If things are going well, you can always ramp up production.

4. Optimize your videos for SEO

Videos are very valuable to your brand’s SEO, but make sure you take care of the little things: filling out meta tags and meta descriptions for each video, and giving every video its own landing page on your website. If possible, write transcripts of your videos, making it easier for Google to crawl and index your posts.

5. Use analytics to experiment with vlog content

Whether it’s video titles, segments, subjects, or other variables, use your early publishing experiences to test out new ideas and approaches to vlogging. As Business 2 Community notes, you want video engagement rates to be over 50 percent, and preferably above 70 percent. Try out different approaches to see what works.

Don’t get frustrated by poor early results

Vlogging is a high-impact marketing strategy, but it rarely produces big results overnight. As you start publishing videos online, stay patient and remember that results will come gradually over time.

If you’re consistent and diligent in producing high-quality, relevant videos, you should see some success in growing an online audience. Just remember to combine the vlogging tips you’ve learned with the insights you gain through trial and error.