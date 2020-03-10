Perfecting Your Blog Post Proofreading Routine

No matter what you blog about, proofreading your posts is important. If you don’t proofread, there’s a good chance there will be typos, misspellings, and other obvious mistakes in your copy — and readers will notice. Like it or not, these errors cost you credibility. Even search engines care about content quality, explains Search Engine Journal. If you take your work seriously, your audience will, too.

So, with that in mind, how can you develop the painstaking attention to detail that proofreading requires? Here are a few key suggestions for cleaning up your work.

1. Take a break between writing and proofreading

The moment you finish composing a new post is not the best time to comb it for mistakes. You’re too close to the content. A far better choice is to step away for a while and return to it later. Then, you’ll have a clear mind, as well as a fresh perspective, to examine your writing.

2. Read it aloud

Your eyes naturally take in text faster than your voice can speak it. What this means is that reading in your head can allow you to rush past errors. Reading aloud, on the other hand, forces you to slow down. Did you forget a word in one of your sentences? Are some letters switched around here and there? By reading aloud, you help yourself notice errors like these.

3. Read your post backward

Another way to make sure you pay attention to each word is to read your post backward. Sometimes, misspellings and typos stand out more when you’re not reading them in context. Reading backward can isolate each word to give it your full focus.

4. Use a proofreading tool

Since there are several online tools that assist with proofreading, there’s no reason to do it all on your own. You can use a plugin, app, or browser add-on to catch errors for you.

5. Ask someone else to review your copy

Last but not least, you can always ask another person to read your post before you publish. A second set of eyes gives you an even better chance of catching any mistakes.

The next time you write a new post, try following these proofreading tips. Catch mistakes before your readers do, and your writing — and your blog as a whole — will benefit.