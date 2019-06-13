Offline Marketing Strategy Tips to Build Your Brand

In today’s digital world, many businesses focus predominantly on digital marketing strategies — SEO, social media ads, and paid search, to name a few.

However, there’s still value in offline marketing, especially for small businesses.

Do you need an offline marketing strategy?

Digital marketing is attractive to many small businesses and creators because it’s inexpensive, easy to track, and an effective way to reach a wider audience. However, you might not want to write off “old-fashioned” marketing techniques just yet — especially if your business caters to your local community.

For instance, while direct mail may seem like an outdated practice, it still yields impressive results. According to Data Marketing Solutions, direct mail response rates in 2018 are five to nine times greater than that of email, paid search, or social media. The International News Media Association explains that the majority of millennials still clip coupons and browse circulars, further proving that the generation is not as exclusively digital as many people believe.

Plus, offline marketing will provide exposure — the more regularly consumers are exposed to your brand, the more likely they are to remember and trust your company.

Four tips for building your brand offline

Once you’ve decided to delve into offline marketing, you’ll want to ensure you’re using tactics that will reach the right people and further establish your brand. Here are a few tips to help hone your offline marketing strategy.

1. Consider your audience



As with digital promotion, your target market will dictate the best methods of offline promotion. For instance, if your business caters to parents, you may want to consider sponsoring a local youth soccer league or participating at an event at a nearby school. If you want to reach homeowners in a particular neighborhood, perhaps a flier or brochure is the way to go.

2. Keep it consistent



One key aspect of effective branding, both online and offline, is consistency. Use the same logo, colors, imagery, and messaging in your offline marketing materials.

You should also make sure that any offline marketing efforts are consistent with your brand values. For example, if you peg yourself as eco-friendly, putting your logos on balloons may not be the best idea, as people may let them go, further polluting the local environment. These unspoken messages can be just as telling as the words you use.

3. Measure your results



The results of offline marketing are a little more challenging to measure, as you won’t be presented with a dashboard of analytics, but there are ways to determine how your tactics are performing. One of the most straightforward ways is to simply ask new customers how they heard about you. If they saw your fliers or received a coupon in the mail, you’ll know you’re on the right track. Cox Media Group explains that you can monitor search volume and non-referral traffic to see if your efforts are paying off.

4. If nothing else, network



Even if you don’t have the budget to run print ads or sponsor local events, networking is a free and easy way to promote your brand. Talk to people in your community, spread the word about your business, and always have business cards available to hand out.

On first glance, offline marketing may not seem like the most modern way to promote your brand, but when you take the time to research and optimize your offline marketing tactics, you’ll likely be rewarded with new fans and customers.