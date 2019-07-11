New WordPress.com Editor 101: How to Write a Blog Post

For creating beautiful blog posts, the new WordPress.com block editor is a complete game-changer. And the best thing about it is that you don’t need any prior coding knowledge or experience — you can jump right in and begin crafting your posts immediately.

This article will show you what’s possible in the new editor and how you can use it to create engaging blog posts.

Where to find the new WordPress.com editor

To access the new editor, log in to WordPress.com and go to My Sites. Click the Add button next to Blog Posts. To enable the new editor, click the Learn More button in the right sidebar.

A new window will pop up explaining what the new editor is and inviting you to try it out. Just click on Try the Block Editor, and you’ll see the new editor interface in all its glory.

What results you can expect

The new, block-based WordPress.com editor makes it a lot easier to craft seemingly complex blog post structures. For example, you can build posts like this:

Posts can have features like wide or full-width imagery, columns, and custom content elements such as quotes and even videos.

How to write a blog post in the new editor

First, give your blog post a title. Just place your cursor where it says Add title and type something.

Next, it’s time to add the body of the post. If you want to start with just a block of text, place your cursor at Start writing … and begin typing. Pressing Enter on your keyboard will automatically generate a new text block.

Each text block can also be individually customized. You can do this via the controls visible in the screenshot above.

To add an image, click the “+” button in the top left corner and select the Image block.

Pick an image either from the Media Library or upload a new one from your computer. Once you’ve added the image, you can choose how you want it to be displayed.

Here are the options:

Align left, align center, align right — these are fairly self-explanatory.

Wide — the image will be displayed as slightly wider than the standard content width of the page.

Full width — the image will be displayed as full width.

To add columns, click the “+” again and select the Columns block, adding two new panels side by side. You can start adding new blocks in each. For instance, you can easily type text in one column and put an image in the other. This is the sort of effect you can achieve with this method:

Use more content blocks

The secret to creating the most appealing blog posts in the new WordPress.com editor is using more types of blocks than just text and images.

These are just some of the blocks available:

Headings

Galleries

Lists

Quotes

Audio players

Covers

Videos

Tables

We encourage you to test them all and then use the one that’s best for each post.

Once you’re done designing your post, click the Publish button in the top right corner of the screen.

Photo Source: Unsplash