How to Use Gated Content to Drive Website Conversions

If you’re looking to grow your online leads in today’s landscape, you may want to consider using gated content. We live in an age where many online platforms compete for your customers’ attention. Leveraging this type of content can be an effective way to reach your target audience.

Defining gated content

This term applies to any kind of online content that a user can access after filling in a form to provide some contact info, typically an email address. By requiring your readers to enter these details, you generate direct leads. You can then reach out to offer your product or service, or you can find out how to serve them better.

Identifying the pros and cons

The main reason to gate content is to gain that direct access to prospective customers. Once they access this content, you immediately have a tangible lead you can follow up on. Instead of trying to cast a wide net, you can speak to the people who actively chose to access that content.

On the flip side, the most common disadvantage is that for readers, this content is harder to find. For example, Google doesn’t crawl gated content, so it will not show up in Google searches. This means there’s less of a chance that those interested in your content will find it online.

What’s more, many people are still not prepared to offer up their details that quickly. Prompting them to do so may have the opposite effect, and they may choose not to download your content.

An effective strategy to address this risk is to only place a few pieces of content behind the so-called gate; these pieces should offer more value to your audience than what they’ll find elsewhere on your website. This strategy often helps to address your prospective customers’ concerns about sharing their personal information.

Understanding forms of gated content

Gated content can take many forms, including downloadable e-books, written articles, and video tutorials. Other ideas include limited-edition products or special offers.

You can also gate your content in various ways. The most common way is to only ask for an email address. One can gate more in-depth content, or recurring content, by requiring a signup for a profile or newsletter. It’s also possible to gate content by requiring a fee. Whichever approach you choose, it’s important to ensure the prospect sees value in the content.

Gating your content on WordPress.com

There are a few ways to gate your content on a WordPress.com site. You can use a Form to ask for specific pieces of information before you provide access. If you’re on the WordPress.com Business plan, you can enable any number of plugins that integrate with newsletter services. Finally, you can use Simple Payments to require a fee to access specific content. Each of these options can be used to allow access to gated content based on a specific set of user input.

Now that you know how to gate your content, what pieces of information do you think you could use to generate prospective leads?