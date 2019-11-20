How to Start a Niche Blog Based on Your Passion

Do you have a real-life Quidditch league? An interest in chess boxing? Maybe writing fan fiction is your thing. Whatever you’re into, creating a niche blog can be a great way to connect with those who share your passion.

You may be wondering if you could really build an audience with such a narrow focus. Actually, specializing in something very specific can be a benefit, as it allows you to leverage your expertise. It’s just a matter of seeking your audience in the right place.

Getting your niche blog off the ground

To build your audience, you need a virtual place for everyone to gather. The first step is to create a website and establish your blog’s brand. Your passion will help you determine the look and feel of your blog and attract the right readers. For example, if you love Quidditch, your website’s colors and fonts will likely be modeled after those from the Harry Potter movies.

As you create your blog, consider adding a Follow Blog Widget to help your readers easily follow you. Or, maybe you want to include a forum on your website to allow your audience to connect with one another. Think about what your audience craves, and use that to help you decide what features and content to include on your blog.

The next step is to start writing, where your passion can shine through in your blog posts. See what questions people are asking or what the hot topics in your niche are to help you get started. You can find these questions by searching on forums popular within your niche, social media, Quora, and other popular blogs and websites.

If your topic is especially unusual and there isn’t an online space dedicated to it yet, ask friends and colleagues. For example, if your niche is chess boxing, post a question about it on your Facebook page (such as “What is something you’ve always wondered about chess boxing?”) and see what people ask.

Building a following of dedicated fans

Once your website is live and you have some content on your niche blog, it’s time to start building your audience. Chances are, you already know where to look for your potential audience. Are they on Instagram sharing photos of their Quidditch team? Maybe they’re live-tweeting about a live chess boxing match. Or, are they in a private Facebook group sharing excerpts from their latest stories featuring Zelda?

Interact with your potential audience members in these spaces. Comment on and share their posts and ask questions. Make sure all of your social media profiles include links to your blog so when people start to check you out, they can see you have a blog about the topic. As you publicize and promote your blog posts on social media, use relevant hashtags to make it easier for people to discover them.

To increase engagement, you can also post questions for your audience to answer about your niche. As a bonus, these answers can be fodder for your next blog post.

Another way to build your audience is to follow and leave thoughtful comments on other blogs in your niche. It’s a great way to connect with other bloggers who share your passion and to attract readers in your shared audience. If you write a blog post that adds value, consider sharing a link to it in your comment. Or, offer to write a guest blog post on a blog with an established audience.

Staying passionate

No matter your passion or how specific it may seem, there’s an audience out there for it. It’s just a matter of interacting with people who share your interest, being authentic in your interactions, and allowing your passion to shine through in your writing.