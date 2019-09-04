How to Overcome Blogger’s Block

As bloggers, we’ve all faced that frustrating moment when you sit down to the page — or, in this case, the text editor — and your mind goes blank. If you’ve dealt with blogger’s block, you know just how much it can stunt your growth.

Blogger’s block is just a form of writer’s block, which tends to strike when we’re too focused on perfection or when we’re waiting for the perfect idea to come along and find us, according to the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Center for Writing Studies. But those aren’t the best strategies for getting yourself out of a writing rut.

Instead of wishing and hoping for inspiration to find you, beat blogger’s block by using these techniques to help you break free from your rut. These tips can help you get out of your slump and get back to producing consistent, quality content.

Start with a prompt

Don’t put pressure on yourself to constantly create new, innovative ideas and blog topics out of thin air. Sometimes a writing prompt is just the nudge we need to unearth a new idea that wasn’t quite materializing on its own. Try these 10 writing prompts to help jumpstart your next post.

Crowdsource your inspiration

The folks at Blogging for Dummies suggest polling your readers to mine your audience for ideas that can spur new blog posts. This approach is a win-win for you and for your readers: by running a poll, you’ll learn about what your audience really wants to read and your audience will have a chance to weigh in with their preferences. Polls also offer a meaningful way for readers to interact with your WordPress.com blog.

Feature a guest blogger

Hitting a wall? You don’t have to be a one-person content show. Reach out to people in your field you respect to solicit a guest post for your blog. You may also want to reach out to people working in different but adjacent industries so you can feature a post on a topic that’s of interest to your readers but goes beyond your expertise.

Aside from taking the pressure off you to write a new post, featuring guest bloggers has other benefits, according to Forbes. It can attract new readers and give you new opportunities to market yourself to a different audience.

Tune out distractions

Unplugging from electronics can help clear your mind: if you usually type up your blog posts on your laptop, see what happens if you take to pen and paper instead. Sometimes the switch from the keyboard to longhand writing can eliminate distractions and ultimately help you uncover new ideas. Or take a tip from the pros at The Balance Careers and take a look at the space you’re writing in: Do you have the right lighting? Are you comfortable at your desk or in your chair? Try getting out of your usual space for a change of scenery if you’re feeling stagnant.

Blogger’s block may feel insurmountable while you’re in it, but everyone deals with it at some point. By following the tips above, you’ll go from stuck to stimulated and get your blogging efforts back on track.