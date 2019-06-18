How to Monetize Content and Earn Income From Content Marketing

Your shiny, brand-new website is great, but you want more — to build your profile, to drive traffic, and to monetize content so you can turn part-time blogging into your full-time career.

While there are proven ways to monetize a blog, content marketing takes things further by helping you to make money from content published outside your website.

What is content marketing?

All marketing roads now lead to content. Whether you’re trying to generate sales leads, get your potential customers interested in what you do, or build a community around your brand, your efforts will be centered on content.

Content marketing involves the creation and sharing of material such as videos, blogs, e-books, and social media posts to offer helpful information that educates, entertains, or informs an audience — and doesn’t give the hard sell.

What does it offer writers?

Content marketing has opened up a huge market for writers. While it’s a good way to boost your own website, there are businesses looking to hire freelancers to help them create content, which means you have the opportunity to monetize your expertise by writing for others.

By creating content marketing for other brands, you can:

Boost your profile, as you get your name and expertise in front of an audience that you wouldn’t otherwise have access to

Drive traffic to your website, as you will (usually) get a byline and biography attached to the content you create

Earn money, either by getting paid directly for the content you create or through the boost in traffic to your site

How do you get into content marketing?

Approach it professionally

Your WordPress.com website is the first thing people will look at when considering you as a writer, so make sure it’s a good shop window. Have a page that talks about you, and make sure your website copy is the best it can be. You’ll also need to create a portfolio; WordPress.com offers several themes to choose from. In order to put your best foot forward, make sure you know how best to highlight your work on your portfolio.

Settle on a niche

You may be able to monetize content by being a generalist, but you’ll likely find it easier if you pick a niche. If your blog already focuses on one topic, like mental health or parenting, your niche is already there.

Identify potential clients

Search online for blogs and companies that work within your niche. Consider the sort of content they produce, and whether it’s something you could support them with. The fantastic Where to Pitch online tool can be a savior here.

Get work through pitching

This is the hard bit: you’ll need to contact those sites to offer your services. Have some ideas for content you could create; this is called your “pitch,” and it’s important to get this right. Don’t contact a marketing manager or an editor and simply say, “I’m a writer.” Show them you’re a talented content creator who can help them gain more readers.

Get work through advertising

Pitching can be really nerve-wracking for those new to content marketing. If you’re not sure you’re ready, or if you want to build a portfolio before you try pitching, you can always respond to ads on job boards like ProBlogger or Upwork, through classified sites like Craigslist or Gumtree, or even through social media — try searching Twitter or LinkedIn for “freelance writing jobs.”

Remember, social media is your friend when it comes to learning how to monetize content. Use social media to get involved in conversations. Include your niche in your bio. Follow editors and marketers that you want to work for. And don’t forget your fellow writers — we’re a friendly bunch and always ready to give advice!