How to Increase Email Subscribers: 9 Tips to Boost Your Opt-Ins

Are you trying to increase email subscribers to your blog or newsletter? Here are nine tips to help you supercharge your email opt-in rates.

1. Create high-quality content

First off, you want to create quality content that your fans, readers, or customers care about. If you don’t accomplish this piece of the puzzle, none of the other tips on this list will matter. As the Southern colloquialism goes, “That’s like putting lipstick on a pig!”

2. Use highly visible subscribe forms

If your email subscribe form is located in an obscure area on your site and has a basic call-to-action button, it’s unlikely that your email list will grow. Instead, make your form stand out. Use large header font, colorful buttons, and maybe even a catchy image to bring eyeballs to the form.

Also, ask for subscribers in more than one spot on your site. For instance, consider adding an email signup form to the bottom of each blog article or where it makes the most sense for your site. If you have a WordPress.com website, this process is very simple.

3. KISS (keep it simple, stupid)

If would-be subscribers have to click through multiple pages or leave your site to subscribe, you’ll have lower opt-in rates. Ideally, subscribers should only have to enter their email address and then click subscribe. Even though capturing a first name during sign-up allows you to personalize your newsletter later on (“Hi Mary!”), asking for this information upfront may decrease your number of signups.

4. Offer enticements

Giveaways, free tips, free courses, free industry white papers, free e-books, etc. — we’ve all seen these enticements a thousand times. Why? Because they work.

Create your own branded perks in the form of content or promotions, and let people know that the way to get them is by subscribing to your email list.

5. Be transparently spam-free

Put potential subscribers at ease by letting them know they won’t get bombarded by spam emails if they subscribe. For instance, include something like this: “You’ll only receive emails when new articles are published.”

Also note that some email services allow the subscriber to select how frequently they want to receive emails when they sign up (daily, weekly, etc).

6. Brand it

Come up with a smart, funny, or interesting name for your newsletter that ties into your brand. If you have a cooking blog, for example, a “What’s cooking?” newsletter with the latest articles and insider cooking tips “served fresh to your inbox” works well.

7. Opt for fancy

There is a whole industry built around creating effective and eye-catching email signup forms. Have you ever been to a site where an email signup form pops up on the page once you’ve read an article or are about to close the site? These services may cost money, but if it makes financial sense for you to invest in building your email list, it could be worth it.

8. Get social

Facebook allows you to use third-party apps to integrate an email signup form right into your page.

Sweeten the deal and make this feature more apparent by occasionally posting about a drawing or benefit you’re offering to fans who subscribe to your newsletter — then, tell or show your readers exactly how they can subscribe via your Facebook page.

9. Commit to trial and error

Try and carefully measure the results of different design and copy tweaks on your email subscribe forms. Does a red “Subscribe Now” button increase email subscribers more than a green one? What about different font and button sizes?

To have confidence in what works best, only change one thing at a time during a specific test period. Try adding a red button and test it for 30 days, for instance. Then, keep testing and improving.

Start putting these nine tips to work today to grow your email list and improve your site’s opt-in rates. In the end, the easier you make it for your audience to subscribe, the more success you’ll have.