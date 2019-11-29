How to Generate Blog Name Ideas That Give Your Site a Competitive Edge

When you’re brainstorming blog name ideas, it is essential that the site title you choose jives with your blog and its message, resonates with your target audience, and leaves a lasting impression. Tackle the blog-naming process with the following tools, tips, and wordplay, whether you go it alone or share the experience as a team.

Pick some brains

Naming a blog often involves holding a brainstorming session with your partner, team, or a group of creative friends. Jot down any associated words, terms, and phrases related to your brand. For example, if you’re starting a farm- or recipe-oriented blog on the humble yet oh-so-versatile potato, related words might include spud, mashed, fingerling, Idaho, chip, couch, tot, and so on.

To narrow down appropriate words relating to your blog, answer some key questions:

Who is my target market? Understanding the persona that’ll be interested in your blog helps you craft a name that appeals to them.

How would I describe my blog to visitors or potential supporters?

What type of energy do I want my blog to exude?

Will I expand my blog to include additional topics in the future? If that’s a possibility, choose a general blog name rather than one that’s too specific.

It’s possible to brainstorm solo; but, if needed, consider enlisting an online crowdsourcing service for support and ideas.

Use some tools

No matter who’s helping with the blog-naming task, a thesaurus, dictionary, glossary, and website of slang terms all make useful tools. Try to use a keyword or two in your blog name; a keyword tool (such as Wordtracker) spits out the most popular words used by folks searching online for information.

Blog name generators help you come up with fitting site titles. If you’re starting a blog with WordPress.com, you’ll enter the domain name you’d like to use — which typically is the blog name you want, or your business name, followed by .com. If the name you want is already in use, WordPress.com generates suggestions for suitable, similar names, and provides options for paid top-level domains, such as .club, .horse or .recipes, to use in place of .com.

Adopt alliteration

Some bloggers use alliteration — words beginning with the same letter or sound — to make their blog names more memorable or playful. Real-life examples include American Airlines, Coca-Cola, and Dunkin’ Donuts. Say your blog is an equestrian site; by using alliteration, you might come up with blog name ideas like Philadelphia Farriers, Mighty Mares, or Clydesdale Chronicles.

Have fun with puns

Words that sound alike but have different meanings come in handy when you want to put a humorous or unforgettable spin on your blog name. As a pun, you could twist a common quote to your advantage. For instance, a blogger who writes about flowers might turn the old adage “a penny for your thoughts” into the blog name “A Peony For Your Thoughts.”

On the Entrepreneur website, Alexandra Watkins, the founder, and chief innovation officer at Eat My Words (smart name choice for a brand name consulting agency), suggests looking at relevant images for ideas related to your niche when naming a company or blog.

Keep it simple

A short blog name that fits your brand may be the best option if you’re struggling to find one. An encouraging, self-help blog aimed at forming friendships could just be called Smile, or Camaraderie, for instance.

Whether you opt for a funny, catchy, or basic blog name, if it appeals to its audience, fits your brand and message, and of course, is available for use, then it’s a winner.

Naming your blog is just the beginning — promoting it is another key part of the blogging journey.