Comments can be a great tool for encouraging discussion and inviting people to engage with you and your website. Not every website has open comments, though; sometimes your comments section doesn’t live up to your hopes, you’d prefer not to have open comments on serious or business-focused pages, or you just don’t have the time to moderate the conversations.

If that describes you, you may want to disable comments on your WordPress.com site altogether — here’s how.

How to disable comments in WordPress.com

1. Log in to WordPress.com

Log in to WordPress.com. In the My Sites menu, head to Manage → Settings:

2. Open the discussion settings

Click on the Discussion tab. This is what you’ll see:

By default, user comments are enabled and anyone can leave a comment under your blog posts and pages.

3. Disable comments on all new content

To disable comments in WordPress.com, click on the toggle button next to “Allow people to post comments on new articles.”

Click on Save Settings to finalize the change.

It’s important to note that this will only disable comments on new posts and pages. To disable comments on content you’ve already published, you’ve got one more step.

4. Disable comments on existing content

There’s a setting in WordPress.com allowing you to automatically close comments on older articles.

Go to Manage → Settings → Discussion (the same place where you disabled comments on new content). There’s an option to close comments on all articles that are older than a certain number of days.

The most insightful comments are generally added within the first week of the post going live. Closing comments on older posts saves you from having to moderate comments after that initial period.

How to limit unrelated comments

If you’re turning off comments as a way to deal with unwanted conversation, disabling comments should be your last resort — there’s another solution to try first — blacklisting comments.

You can blacklist comments when you go to Manage → Settings → Discussion and scroll to the bottom of the screen. There’s a Comment Blacklist section there.

If you’re seeing many of your unwanted comments coming from the same IP addresses, you can blacklist those addresses by entering them into the big box in this section. Additionally, you can also blacklist certain words and expressions.

If you want to learn more about managing comments on your WordPress.com website, read this guide.

Photo Source: Unsplash