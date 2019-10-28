How to Cultivate and Convey Your Online Personality

When we meet someone for the first time, many of us subconsciously look for clues about our new acquaintance’s personality. Our brains assess a variety of traits, including a person’s body language, attitude, and tone of voice, to determine whether we should trust them and continue the conversation.

Audiences often do the same thing when engaging with a new brand. If a company’s online personality resonates with them, they’re much more likely to explore further and continue down the buyer’s journey. In fact, consumers who have an emotional connection to a brand have a lifetime value more than 300% higher than those who don’t, according to a study by Motista.

As a brand, developing a memorable online personality is critical to building a following and growing your business. Here’s what you need to know to help humanize your brand as well as cultivate and convey its personality.

What is an online personality?

A company’s online personality is a set of characteristics assigned to a brand which is communicated via the brand’s website, social media presence, and other digital platforms.

To be effective, your brand’s personality should reflect not only its team and internal culture but also the audience you’re hoping to reach. For example, a brand that sells camping gear would likely adopt a personality that’s adventurous, practical, and fun-loving. On the other hand, a law office’s brand should be professional, trustworthy, and polished.

When identifying your brand personality, it’s helpful to first think of your brand as a human being. If they were a person, what would they be like? Choose a few adjectives you would use to describe your brand, and use those terms to guide the creation of your online personality. This creation process will include everything from your copy to your color choices, imagery, and more).

3 ways to communicate your brand’s personality online

Here are a few ways you can convey your brand’s personality across digital channels:

1. Choose and maintain a consistent tone

Every brand should use a sincere, human tone, but your voice should be unique to your brand, too. From your language and terminology to your sentence structure, all of your brand’s copy should be written to make the best possible impression on your audience. Once you’ve developed your brand voice, stay consistent across all channels and platforms.

2. Give your audience a peek behind the scenes

One of the best ways to connect with your audience is to help them associate a face (or series of faces) with your brand. Share photos of yourself and your team to remind current and potential customers that your brand is powered by real people.

3. Make your aesthetic cohesive across all channels

From your company logo and fonts to your brand colors and graphic style, it’s crucial that your brand visuals reflect your brand’s personality and stay consistent everywhere you establish a presence. Maintain your aesthetic on your website, across all social media accounts, in advertisements, in email communications, and anywhere else you engage with your audience.

It’s no secret that people prefer to engage with brands that create an emotional connection and a sense of trust. By developing and communicating your brand personality, you can strengthen your relationship with your audience, foster long-term customer loyalty, and grow your business.