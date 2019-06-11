Free Real Estate WordPress Themes and Plugins

If you’re creating a real estate site, there are more themes and plugins available to help than ever before. Although the possibilities are endless, it can feel overwhelming if web design isn’t your forte. To make your decision a bit easier, check out this list of real estate WordPress themes and plugins to help establish your online presence and get your website off the ground. All WordPress.com site owners with the Business plan can enable any WordPress theme or plugin they wish.

1. Real Estate Lite

[inline-image-1]

Real Estate Lite is a great option for real estate agents and brokers. Features include a highlighted header image, custom logo, colors, and typography. You can distinguish your site even further by adding the WP-Property plugin to create customized property listings.

2. Integral

With its minimalist design, customizable color schemes, and smooth parallax effect, Integral offers an elegant way to present your real estate business.

3. Rambo

[inline-image-3]

The Rambo theme is optimized for all mobile devices. The free version offers a featured banner, services, and portfolio pages.

4. fEstate

[inline-image-4]

fEstate is a responsive WordPress theme with multi-level drop-down menus, custom backgrounds, and full-width pages. Add IMPress Listings to complement its feature set.

5. New Estate

[inline-image-5]

With New Estate, visitors can add their properties to your site, making it suitable for both real estate agents and agencies. By adding the Essential Real Estate plugin, you can accept global payments, among many other crucial features for real estate professionals.

6. Realestate Base

[inline-image-6]

Realestate Base is a clean, responsive real estate theme with options and custom widgets to build a beautiful website in minutes. To add to its functionality, you can install the Easy Property Listings plugin, which packs in shortcodes and templates to make your website both powerful and gorgeous.

7. Real Estate Right Now

[inline-image-7]

Real Estate Right Now is a multilingual theme for real estate agencies, agents, and brokers. It comes with a dedicated plugin to create your own property fields, adding increased abilities to filter through and manage your listings.

8. WP Real Estate

[inline-image-8]

WP Real Estate is a clean and fast-loading theme that you can combine with the Estatik plugin to create real estate listings complete with photo galleries, slideshows, social media integration, and multilingual support.

Now that you have a concise list of viable real estate WordPress themes and plugins, experiment to figure out which combination works best for your needs. You can even further expand your services by integrating video into your listings.