Finding the Right Voiceover Artist for Your Video Content

In the world of on-demand video, choosing the right voiceover artist to convey your message is a crucial part of your brand strategy. After all, building video content is time-consuming, and you don’t want to ruin it with the wrong voice — both in a literal sense and as part of your content strategy’s tone.

Why video content?

In 2019, video content should be an important part of your marketing strategy. In their Guide to Video Marketing, Hubspot research has shown that more than 50 percent of consumers want to see videos from brands. Going a step further, landing pages that contain video are capable of increasing conversion rates by over 80 percent.

So, if video content is not part of your marketing plan, you’re missing out.

Once you’ve converted a fan into a customer, explainer videos are a great way to convey information to your customers about what you offer. Video is also a good way to introduce them to new product launches, keep them up to date, or show them unique and interesting ways to use your service.

It’s easy to see why video is so popular and useful: videos can be shared across social networks or via email, and they’re easily viewed on mobile devices.

Finding the right voice for your video content

As an entrepreneur, it might be natural to think you can just record voiceovers yourself. In some cases, this might not be a bad idea, but it would be useful to consider the research here. In their 2016 study on voiceovers, Conversion XL found that regardless of the professionalism of the actual voice, viewers trusted female voices more than male.

Depending on your content, the accent of the voiceover artist may affect their message. For example, regional accents can influence how the message is perceived. In the United States, a southern accent is usually perceived as more friendly than a northern one.

For a great example, check out the voiceover artist used in the Jack Daniels video campaigns.

Other factors to consider are the voiceover artist’s tone of voice (not what they say, but how they say it), and the pace at which they speak.

Adding video content to your WordPress.com site

Once your video content is ready, and you want to add it to your WordPress.com website, you have a few ways to do so.

The most straightforward way is to host your video on YouTube or Vimeo, and then simply copy the video URL into the content area of a page or post. WordPress.com will automatically convert the video link into an embedded video, which will play when your viewers click the play button.

If you are using a video hosting service that doesn’t automatically convert in WordPress.com, you’ll need to look for an embed code. This is an HTML snippet that will embed the video into your site. Embed codes typically look something like this:

Switch the editor you are using — either the Visual Editor or the new WordPress.com Editor — to HTML mode and you can paste the embed code anywhere in your content.

Finally, if you have a video that you’d prefer to only display on your site and not via a video hosting service (and you’re on the WordPress.com Premium Plan), you can upload a video file to the Media Library of your site and insert it on your page or post. This allows your videos to be displayed with the VideoPress player.

Video is a key ingredient in a great online marketing strategy — and having the best content, a voice your fans will love, and video that’s easy to find and consume will play a huge part in its success.