Blogger’s Block: Writing Resources to Try When You’re Out of Ideas

Everyone struggles with writer’s block now and then. It can help to know that you’re not alone — but for many, the panic still remains.

Writer’s block is very common when you’re in a time crunch and you become anxious. Maybe your ideas just need some extra time to stew, or you’re so focused on making the blog post perfect that you’re never satisfied.

Jumpstart your creative process by trying some of these ideas and writing resources.

1. Get some exercise

Moving your body can open the lungs and the mind. Ask Alexa to play your favorite song and dance like no one’s watching. Go into the garden and take a mindful 15-minute break. Hit the gym and sweat out your frustrations. Getting your blood flowing can not only renew your perspective and improve your focus, but it can also promote creativity, according to Quartz.

2. Change your scenery

Working in the same place every day can kill your inspiration. Your brain goes through the motions when you sit at that same place, but a change of scenery can help clear your mind and stimulate fresh thoughts, leaving you feeling more prepared to blog.

3. Eliminate distractions

Keep your phone in another room. Put on some noise-canceling headphones and crank up your favorite focus music. Or use one of these writing resources to help block distracting websites:

Create the perfect environment to think and write with Ommwriter. It uses natural backgrounds and audio to help you think about the next idea or get cracking on the current one.

Remove the temptation of time-wasting websites by using a tool like Mindful Browsing or StayFocusd (for Google Chrome), SelfControl (for Mac), or Cold Turkey. There are various levels of blocking, from a gentle nudge to the “nuclear option.”

For something a little more hardcore, RescueTime is installed on your computer and works in the background to show you exactly how you spend your time. The aim is to help you take back control of your day.

4. Organize and brainstorm ideas

The best way to grow an audience for your blog is, of course, to write about what your audience is searching for. A seach engine optimization planner tool like Moz’s Keyword Explorer or Answer The Public can show you the terms your audience is searching for online, which can help to spark new topic ideas.

It’s helpful to also keep an eye on social media to see what people are talking about — try scouring sites such as Reddit, Buzzfeed, Facebook, and Twitter to see what’s popular, and write your own take on topics that are relevant to your blog. If you’re a visual thinker, use a mind-mapping tool like MindMap (Chrome extension), Popplet (for iPad), or Coggle to brainstorm and plan, and share your thoughts with any collaborators you have.

Once you have your ideas, it’s a good idea to plot them into a content calendar. Having a plan can help you avoid those moments of panic when it’s time to post and you’re out of ideas.

5. Just write

If you just aren’t feeling the topic, try some “free writing” to help get the creative juices flowing. Put pen to paper, or fingers to keyboard, and start writing the first thing that comes into your head. Set yourself a timer for five minutes, and by the end of the session, the cobwebs will disappear. You may even find yourself halfway through that blog post that’s been testing you.