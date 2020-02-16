6 U.S.-Based Blogger Events to Attend in 2020

When it comes to growing your blog site, what you do offline can be just as important as what you do online. That’s why many bloggers today attend in-person blog conferences. There are many benefits to attending these events, including opportunities for fresh blogging inspiration, relevant education, and networking with others in the field. So, whether you’re a design expert or a health and lifestyle influencer, you can come away with new ideas and make meaningful connections with others following a similar path.

Interested in exploring possibilities? Here are a few upcoming blogger events in the United States in 2020. Read on to see which one might be a good fit for you in the new year.

Named “the conference for makers and content creators,” the Workbench Conference will take place February 20–22 in Atlanta, Georgia. In it, content creators of all kinds — from bloggers to social media influencers to creative entrepreneurs — gather to network and discover relevant skills and products that can improve their businesses.

Specific to the design blog world, this conference is a great opportunity to connect with other interior design bloggers. This premier conference is intended for professionals who are interested or currently working in new media and the interior design industry. It will be held March 1–3 at the Grand Hyatt in San Francisco, and it features information on social media, digital branding, blogger tips, eCommerce, book publishing, and more.

Thousands of creative women attend Alt Summit each year, including bloggers, influencers, and entrepreneurs. This year’s conference will take place March 1–6 in Palm Springs, California. If you attend this event, you can expect meetups, field trips, and maker space demos, as well as sessions and keynotes from big-name speakers. (Past keynote speakers include Joanna Gaines, Martha Stewart, and Jessica Alba.)

Dubbed “not your typical marketing conference,” MozCon will be held July 6–8 in Seattle, Washington. This event is all about helping you expand your marketing know-how, with both networking and informational sessions geared toward search marketing. If you attend this event, you can expect to meet search engine optimization professionals, agencies, content marketers, marketing executives, and bloggers who are passionate about the field.

To be held this year June 1–3 at Caesars Palace, Digital Growth Unleashed is a marketing conference that helps you learn how to attract the right audience and grow your business. It focuses on practical strategies for building an online business. Expect to learn how to target your audience, increase conversions, make the most of client relationships, and learn about new marketing technology relevant to your goals.

Aimed at health and wellness influencers, ShiftCon is an October conference taking place in Irvine, California. During the three days of this event, industry bloggers will explore an expo of more than 50 brands and be able to network with other influencers in the field.