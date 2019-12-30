6 Tips for Naming Your Business Blog

A business blog, whether a stand-alone site or linked to your existing website, is the ideal place for sharing valuable advice, displaying your expertise, and building online relationships. Being a critical part of your venture, your blog deserves a fitting name — something that’s easy for followers to remember and reflects your brand well.

Chances are, you’re eager to begin your blogging journey, filling the site with posts, images, and all sorts of information about your brand. To expedite the name-claiming part of this online adventure, and to end up with a great domain, consider these tips and examples.

1. Make a list

You know your blog’s intended direction better than anyone, but to land on a fitting name, you need to dig deep. Making a list (not to mention using a thesaurus) can help. To get started, do the following:

Jot down your niche — and be specific (exotic pets, runway fashion, vegan recipes, etc.)

Come up with adjectives or action words that describe your blog (snappy, edgy, lively, thrifty, suave, elegant, rebellious, dark, trendy, eco-savvy)

Zero in on your audience: are they fashion-forward millennials, middle-class moms, tech whizzes, planet-saving teenagers, gym lovers, or active senior citizens?

Pair adjectives from your list with words about your niche and audience. Let these pairings inspire blog names. Using the scenario list, examples could include Rebellious Seniors, Millennial Makeovers, and Runway Activewear.

2. Use a mash-up generator

Need to jump-start your creativity? Enter relevant terms into a blog-name generator, such as Wordoid, which spits out unique mash-up names. Keep in mind that unusual names can be difficult to remember, although they work for giants like Xerox, Trivago, and Walmart.

3. Keep out of trouble

Learning that the name you want is legally unavailable is a downer, but Google offers a few suggestions:

Alter the name slightly

Swap “.com” for a top-level domain, such as “.blog” (more on domains later)

Offer to buy the name from the current owner

Start over, choosing a different name altogether

When you create a blog with WordPress.com, they’ll suggest available domain names, if the one you want is taken.

4. Test the domain

Your company’s name might look sharp across your home page header image, under your email signature, or on a shop window, but the domain name — the basic part of your site’s address, typically including your blog name — is another matter. Say your name is Ed, and your niche is painting horses, cows, sheep, and other hoofed mammals. Maybe you think a savvy name for your portfolio-style blog would be “Hoof Art Ed.” Not so fast. Consider how it’ll look in your site’s address bar: “hoofarted.com” could be interpreted a couple of ways. Hyphens can improve domain readability — and save you from unexpected embarrassment.

5. Think small

As for blog-name length, shorter is often best. Short names are easier to remember than long ones, especially if they’re catchy, easy to spell, and look good in a domain and URL. So, rather than naming your dog blog “My Pawesome Canine Blog Site,” consider downsizing it to “My Dog Blog” or “Canine Chronicles.”

6. Stay relevant

Even some of the most successful companies have understated yet highly effective blog names. Take Google’s blog, The Keyword, for instance; it’s cleverly on point. Or, Costco Wholesale’s blog name, My Life, with a smart, subtle play on inclusiveness. We can’t all have multi-million-dollar ventures, but we can create memorable blog names. Just remember: content is king. Without great posts, blogs often fail, regardless of how wonderful their names may be.

Now that you know how to choose a fitting name for your business blog, why not focus on creating posts that your audience will enjoy and (fingers crossed) share?