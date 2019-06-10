4 Best WordPress Plugins for Musicians

The best WordPress plugins for musicians will make you stand out from the crowd and deliver the functionality your fans expect. You should never underestimate the importance of building your online presence and growing your brand.

In a recent article, Digital Ink details how important it is to think of yourself (or your band) as your brand. With that principle in mind, you should strive to develop a look for your website that complements the music you create.

Often, just making sure you choose the right theme to build your website can save a lot of time and hassle. Once you’ve established the right digital identity to represent your sound, you can start looking at the music-specific functionality you may need. Below are some of the best WordPress plugins for musicians to build out and complete their web presence.

1. Event management: GigPress

One of the most important reasons to have a website is to let your fans know when your live events are happening. GigPress is a powerful live-performance listing and management plugin designed for musicians and other performers.

2. Online playlists: Cue

The Cue plugin is a straightforward way to create and manage audio playlists. It’s been built primarily with musicians in mind and is therefore a great way to share your sounds with the world.

3. Digital purchases: Easy Digital Downloads

As an independent musician, you want to make it easy for the fans visiting your site to purchase your music. This is where Easy Digital Downloads can help. Purposefully built for selling digital media online, it offers full eCommerce functionality out of the box. You can set up options for purchasing singles, full albums, and even photography or band art.

4. Subscriber management: MailChimp for WP

Adding a contact form to your website is a great way to start a conversation with a fan; allowing them to sign up for regular updates from you is even better. MailChimp is the most popular way to manage and communicate with subscribers, and the MailChimp for WP plugin offers a straightforward way for them to sign up. You can create great-looking opt-in forms or integrate a MailChimp signup option within any existing form on your site.

Developing your online visual brand and choosing the best plugins to add independent music-related functionality to your site will help you stand out from the crowd.