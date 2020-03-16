3 Ways to Embed PDF Files on Your Blog

Sooner or later, you’ll probably need to embed PDF files into your blog or website. A PDF is still one of the most popular file formats on the web, and being able to display it effectively on your site can come in handy.

In this guide, we’ll show you three different ways you can embed PDF files into your content. Consider the following, and use the method that best fits your needs.

1. Include a straightforward link

Your WordPress.com website already allows you to display PDF files in a basic way. Instead of showing the contents of the PDF on the screen, you can simply link to a PDF file and let the visitor click to see it.

To add a PDF in this way, start working on any post or page normally, then click on the “+” button to add a new block, and select File. Click on the Upload button and pick the PDF from your computer. As soon as the file uploads, you’ll see it on the page.

You can customize this block in a couple of ways:

Modify the text of the link, or even erase it entirely

Enable/disable the download button

Change the text on the download button

This is what the PDF looks like on the page:

When your visitor clicks on the button, the PDF will open in full view.

2. Use a plugin

Another way to embed a PDF is to use a plugin called PDF Embedder.

As with all other plugins, you can install it when you go to your WordPress.com dashboard, switch to My Sites, and then go to Tools → Plugins from the sidebar. Enter the plugin’s name in the search bar. Click on the plugin’s listing and then Install.

Note: You need the WordPress.com Business plan to be able to install plugins.

Once the plugin is installed, all you have to do is use the new content block that has just become available. That block is called PDF Embedder.

Here’s what your PDF looks like on the page after embedding it with the plugin:

3. Go third party with Scribd

The final method involves a third-party web tool called Scribd.

First, go to Scribd, upload your PDF there, and then embed it on your WordPress.com website directly from Scribd. To get started, go to Scribd’s document upload screen.

Pick a PDF from your computer and begin uploading it. As the upload is taking place, you can enter a title and description for the PDF. Click on Done when you’re ready. On the next screen, click on Embed.

Tell Scribd that you intend to use this embed on a WordPress.com website by selecting the appropriate box:

Copy the shortcode to the clipboard. Now go back to your WordPress.com site and start working on a post or page normally. Add a new block by clicking on the “+” button, and select Shortcode. Paste in your Scribd shortcode like so:

Save the page. Here’s what your PDF embed looks like:

That’s it for these three ways to embed PDF files on your site. Which one works best for your file?

Photo Source: Unsplash