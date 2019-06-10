3 Best WordPress Plugins for Restaurants

As a restaurant owner, you’ve worked hard to build your business — and your website. Now, you want to make it easy for your customers to find you, make reservations, and browse your menu. Here are three of the best WordPress plugins for restaurants to keep your customers coming back and to help ensure your online presence is up to par.

1. Restaurant Reservations

The free Restaurant Reservations plugin adds a reservation system to your site, making it easy for diners to book a table with the click of a button. With this plugin, you can customize settings like the maximum number of seats, as well as the hours and days of the week during which reservations are bookable. This plugin also has a customizable notification system that alerts you once a new booking is requested, and sends the customer a confirmation.

2. Quick Restaurant Menu

The Quick Restaurant Menu plugin is easy to set up and can display essential information like your images, dish descriptions, and pricing. It also has a preview section that allows you to view the menu while you’re creating it. If you need to rearrnage your menu items, just drag-and-drop them. This plugin also has a pro version with even more user-friendly features.

3. Business Profile

The Business Profile plugin neatly organizes all the information your customers need to find and contact you. It displays your business name, address, phone number, hours of operation, and a map of your location with a Get Directions link to make it easy for customers. This plugin also has the capability to add more than one location, making it perfect for site owners with multiple restaurants.

WordPress.com offers a range of restaurant themes for you to customize. For example, this elegant Restaurant theme has a large header area to showcase a food item or a promotion, and then three panels that can take the user to any page — like your menu, contact information, or special events.

With a combination of WordPress.com restaurant themes and the best WordPress plugins for restaurants, you can create a beautiful, professional online presence that will showcase your restaurant and your food.