10 Books for Bloggers Looking to Build Their Brands

Books for bloggers are certainly handy when you’re first starting out — but they’re also a great resource throughout your blogging journey. You can turn to new or tried-and-true information from the experts when you want to build your brand, monetize your site, produce engaging content, discover trending angles, gather secrets for success, and so on. The following 10 books can educate and inspire you in your blogging efforts for years to come.

1. Blog Inc. by Joy Deangdeelert Cho

Joy Cho virtually runs the gamut with Blog Inc., giving readers the lowdown on finding your niche and voice, understanding blogging etiquette, developing a following, monetizing your online venture, starting full-time work, balancing your online and offline life, and much (much, much) more.

2. Everybody Writes by Ann Handley

After reading author and digital-content veteran Ann Handley’s Everybody Writes, you’ll know just how to grow and engage your readership. Handley’s go-to guide teaches bloggers how to produce great content that keeps visitors coming back for more.

3. Bird by Bird: Some Instructions on Writing and Life by Anne Lamott

Bird by Bird is an entertaining, motivational, and educational page-turner, helping bloggers to turn humdrum facts into fascinating stories. The Seattle Times sums it up well: “. . . sidesplittingly funny, patiently wise, and alternately cranky and kind — a reveille to get off our duffs and start writing now . . .”

4. Youtility by Jay Baer

In a nutshell, Jay Baer’s take on marketing is to simply make yourself useful. Youtility outlines his six-step, no-hype approach to building lasting, profitable relationships from a foundation of helpful information for your supporters. Such information often includes expert tips and advice — offered in layman’s terms — on your business blog. Baer includes numerous real-life company examples to prove his system works.

5. On Writing Well: The Classic Guide to Writing Nonfiction by William Zinsser

Chances are, a well-worn copy of On Writing Well sits within reach of many writers’ desks. In this classic, Zinsser teaches the fundamental principles necessary to answer letters, emails, and comments like a pro. You’ll also learn to turn any blog topic into not just a grammatically flawless piece, but a spellbinding true story.

6. Content That Converts: How to Build A Profitable and Predictable B2B Content Marketing Strategy by Laura Hanly

Converting, say, retailers into supporters of your product can be an unpredictable process. Laura Hanly suggests using smartly written articles to achieve business-to-business leads and, ultimately, sales. Content That Converts helps you develop a quarterly plan and compose stories that appeal to everyone, including your future business partners.

7. Content Inc.: How Entrepreneurs Use Content to Build Massive Audiences and Create Radically Successful Businesses by Joe Pulizzi

One thing entrepreneurial bloggers everywhere have in common (even secretly) is the desire to be the next big thing. Content marketing strategist Joe Pulizzi shares his proven-successful, cart-before-the-horse approach: developing a strong customer base before offering products.

8. The War of Art by Steven Pressfield

If self-doubt, resistance, or fear of failure affects your dream of website ownership, The War of Art should definitely be on your list of books for bloggers. Steven Pressfield’s motivational and informative pep talk could be the ticket to pursuing whatever your heart desires.

9. But I’m Not An Expert! by Meera Kothand

Blog competition may be fierce, but as Meera Kothand teaches, you don’t have to be the best at what you do to convince your audience you know what you’re talking (or writing) about.

10. Blog Post Ideas: 21 Proven Ways to Create Compelling Content and Kiss Writer’s Block Goodbye by Danny Iny, Jim Hopkinson, and Alexis Rodrigo

Lost for words or content ideas? Chances are, you never will be again with the tips, tricks, and suggestions found in Blog Post Ideas.

With a great library to help keep your online venture on track, why not turn to Google for ways to boost your site’s credibility? After all, building your brand means knowing where to find valuable support.