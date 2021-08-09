Should You Create an Online Course or a Membership Site?

There are a lot of ways to share your expertise online. For example, you can create online courses and set up members-only communities that enable you to engage with your audience. Both approaches have their pros and cons, and which option to choose will depend on what type of project you’re working on.

WordPress.com enables you to create both online learning and membership websites. However, you’ll need to use different sets of tools or plugins depending on the model you want to use. Understanding the differences between online courses and membership sites will enable you to decide which model best suits your audience.

In this article, we’ll break down the difference between membership sites and online courses. We’ll discuss the key features each model offers, and introduce you to top plugins for building each type of website. Let’s get to it!

The Differences Between Online Course and Membership Websites

Online course and membership websites have a lot of features in common. Let’s take a look at how each model works and what they traditionally offer.

How Online Course Websites Work

Online course websites enable users to sign up for and attend virtual classes. How those classes work will depend on what online learning system you use. For example, you might host live classes via video calls, use video recordings, share learning materials, and more.

Usually, online learning websites will ask you to sign up to access courses. You might have to pay for a membership, or the courses might be free. Regardless of whether you use a paid or a free model, if you set up an online course website you should be able to:

Create courses that focus on specific subjects

Add individual lessons that make up those courses

Share learning materials with students

Grade students on deliverables or online tests

Enable students to communicate with each other

Keep in mind that if you’re using WordPress.com, the features you get access to will depend on the online learning plugin you choose. Some tools can help you transform your WordPress.com website into a fully featured Learning Management System (LMS), and we’ll look at those later on.

Typically, when users sign up for a paid online course, they expect to find highly-structured content. That means you should try to plan a mixture of courses and individual lessons, provide students with feedback, keep materials up to date, and so on. If you’d rather create an environment where you engage with users in a less-structured manner, you might want to set up a membership website.

How Membership Websites Work

The term ‘membership website’ is relatively broad. It is used to refer to sites where users need to sign up for a membership in order to access specific content.

When people talk about membership sites, they’re usually referring to online communities where you pay in exchange for access to private content and a closed community. Check out this example of a membership website for knitting enthusiasts:

The goal of a membership website is to collect recurring revenue from users in exchange for providing them with ongoing value. A lot of membership websites also offer online courses, but that might or might not be a part of your vision.

The “value” you offer can include all or some of the features below:

Online courses

A private community that includes forums, chatrooms, social media groups, and more

Access to discounts and unique products

One-off benefits that change periodically

Access to learning materials and support from the website’s organizers

Generally speaking, if you’re passionate about a subject or you have experience in an interesting niche, setting up a community website can be a fantastic way to monetize all of that knowledge. You get to grow a community based around your passions, and engage with people new to the field as well as other enthusiasts.

How Hybrid Online Course/Membership Websites Work

As you’ve probably noticed, there’s a lot of overlap between online courses and membership websites. Most online learning platforms offer community functionality to increase user engagement. Moreover, if you pay for access to online classes, you’re essentially paying for a membership:

It’s also very common for membership websites to offer access to learning materials and online courses. That’s because providing users with a great learning environment can be a fantastic way to attract members.

The ‘hybrid’ online course/membership model is perfect if you want to combine the best of both worlds. With this model, you’ll be able to set up a recurring revenue stream and provide members with ongoing access to learning materials as long as they pay for a subscription.

6 Top WordPress Plugins for Online Courses and Membership Websites

Considering how popular membership websites and online courses are, it should come as no surprise that there’s a broad range of plugins for implementing both on your WordPress.com website (you’ll want the Business plan or higher to use them). Here are our top picks, including options that support hybrid models.

3 Top Online Course Plugins for WordPress.com

There are dozens of plugins you can use to publish online courses on your WordPress.com website. However, for this section, we’re going to focus on tools that offer a broad range of LMS functionality. These are plugins that enable you to not only publish online courses, but also offer several other features for teachers and students.

LifterLMS enables you to build courses that include as many individual lessons as you need. This plugin gives you access to a visual builder you can use to break down courses into modules and create individual lessons.

When building those lessons, you can use text, video, audio, and images to help students learn. The plugin lets you set up quizzes, give students access to multiple discussion areas, and more.

You can also use LifterLMS to set up a multi-teacher environment, with each instructor having their own courses or sharing a combined load. Finally, this plugin enables you to set prerequisites for classes. That means students may have to graduate from specific courses before they can access more advanced lessons.

LifterLMS enables you to set up memberships for students, sell courses individually, and even bundle them. In a nutshell, this solution is a great option if you’re looking to set up a hybrid online course/membership website.

Price: The core LifterLMS plugin is free, but there are several individual add-ons that add extra functionality starting at $120 per year.

LearnPress is a free WordPress LMS plugin that enables you to create online courses, design full curriculums, and sell access to them. It supports multiple payment methods for online courses, and once a student buys access, they can communicate with instructors and other users through dedicated forums.

Although the core LearnPress plugin is free, there’s also a broad range of extensions you can use to add more features to your site. You’ll find free extensions that enable users to put together course wishlists, let you to set prerequisites for courses, and much more.

There are also premium extensions that add more advanced functionality, such as the option to award course certificates, give assignments to students, and set up membership options. Ultimately, the free LearnPress plugin is a great option if you’re looking to sell courses individually. As your student list grows, you can start adding new features.

Price: The base LearnPress plugin is free, and there are free and premium extensions available for it.

Sensei LMS allows you to share your knowledge, grow your network, and strengthen your brand by launching an online course. Developed by Automattic, Sensei LMS integrates seamlessly with WordPress. It is a free plugin, but there are optional paid extensions that provide more advanced features, such as LMS certificates, media attachments, and the ability to drip content. With the WooCommerce Paid Courses extension, you can set up paid courses that can be managed through WooCommerce.

Price: The core Sensei LMS plugin is free, and there are premium extensions available to extend its features.

3 Top Membership Plugins for WordPress.com

If you’re interested in setting up a membership site, there are plenty of plugins that enable you to ‘hide’ content behind a paywall. Here are our top suggestions.

Paid Memberships Pro enables you to create multiple types or levels of membership. You can assign access to specific content for each membership type, so users can only see it after they register.

You’re free to set the prices you want for memberships, offer free trials, set up recurring or one-time payments, and more. Paid Memberships Pro supports payments via PayPal, Stripe, and several other gateways, such as AuthorizeNet and 2Checkout.

Paid Memberships Pro also comes with a staggering selection of add-ons. Among those, there are add-ons for members-only courses, tools that enable you to add progress bars for your students, membership badges, and more.

Price: The core Paid Memberships Pro plugin is free, and you also get access to several add-ons. If you want access to the plugin’s full add-on library, premium plans start at $297 per year.

Simple Membership is a free WordPress.com membership plugin. You can use this tool to set up as many membership levels as you want, including free and paid options. The plugin enables users to pay for memberships via PayPal, Stripe, and Braintree.

You can use Simple Membership to set up one-time or recurring payments in exchange for access to specific content for each membership level. The plugin will let you protect any WordPress page or post, so only users with the right membership types can access them. You can also protect content partially, so non-members can see snippets of the content they can’t yet access.

Using Simple Membership, you can set up simple user profiles so members can keep track of their information and manage their accounts. The developer also offers several free and premium add-ons, although the free version should be more than enough for most membership sites.

Price: Free, with premium add-ons available.

You’re probably familiar with Patreon. It’s a platform that enables creators to share content with users who ‘pledge’ their support by paying for a membership. A lot of creators use Patreon so they don’t have to set up a website to publish and manage their content.

If you’re already using WordPress.com, Patreon WordPress enables you to integrate the two platforms. With this plugin, users will be able to pay for a membership through Patreon, and you can host your exclusive Patreon content on your WordPress site.

Although Patreon is a fantastic platform for managing memberships, it doesn’t offer a lot of advanced features for content publication. By using WordPress.com for that aspect and relying on Patreon for payment processing, you get the best of both worlds.

Price: Using Patreon is free, as is the Patreon WordPress plugin. However, Patreon does collect a fee on each pledge you receive.

Other WordPress.com Subscription Features Worth Checking Out

If you don’t want to use a plugin to offer subscription-only content, you don’t have to. Out of the box, WordPress.com enables you to monetize your blog or website by collecting subscriptions from readers.

You can use WordPress’ Payments feature to process payments via Stripe on your website. WordPress.com also enables you to restrict content to paying members by placing the Premium Content block anywhere on your website:

With WordPress.com payments, you can create multiple plans for your site’s readers. In a nutshell, you can set up fully functional subscription pages using WordPress.com without any additional plugins.

Conclusion

There are dozens of ways to monetize your WordPress website. You can use paid newsletters, set up a Patreon account, run ads, and much more. However, if you want to share your expertise and knowledge through your website, the best way to do so is with online courses or private content for members.

If you have a WordPress.com Business account, you’ll be able to install any plugin you want on your website. With the right tool, you can transform your site into a LMS or a members-only platform. If you don’t want to use a plugin, WordPress.com enables you to process payments, create membership plans, and even restrict content to registered users.

Do you have any questions about how to publish online courses or start a membership website using WordPress.com? Let’s talk about them in the comments section below!