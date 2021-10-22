Benefits of Creating a Membership Site With WordPress.com

Should you create a membership site? The answer is not just “yeah,” but “heck yeah!”

If you’ve been toying around with the idea of building a membership site of your very own, let this be your sign. It is absolutely the right time to build a membership site. And, in this post, we’ll explore exactly why and how to do that, using WordPress.com as your base.

What is a Membership Site?

A membership site is a type of website that contains locked premium content. In order to unlock this content, customers must pay a fee. This fee can be charged monthly, quarterly, yearly, or even on a one-time-only basis.

There are many different types of membership sites that offer different types of engagement. For example, there are membership sites that offer educational courses. And there are membership sites that provide access to a vibrant and engaged community. Many membership sites offer both. Additionally, membership sites can offer exclusive products and services to members, such as coaching, training, and mentorship.

Almost all membership sites offer members exclusive content that they wouldn’t be able to receive without paying. The content can include articles, tutorials, interviews, workbooks, webinars, cheat sheets, videos, and more.

Members can also receive special consideration for future purchases, in the form of discounts, coupons, free trials, additional members-only content, and more.

The Benefits of Building a Membership Site

What are the benefits of building a membership site? Let’s explore the top reasons why creating a subscription-based membership site is a great idea.

1. Offer Value

Your membership site gives you the opportunity to offer something of value to your target audience. Even if what you’re sharing on your site can be learned for free, you’re still offering value because you’ve gathered and organized the information in a way that makes it easier for your audience to consume.

People place a greater value on what they pay for. And they’re much more likely to act on the information you provide (because they’re paying for it). This, in turn, will make them successful and make your membership site even more valuable to them.

2. Build Your Authority

Do you want to become a trusted resource?

Start by creating a membership site.

Your membership site will contain all of your content on a specific topic. And because you’re charging for access to your brain, there’s an incentive for you to continue adding more content and expanding your site even further. Those who join your site will start to respect you as a subject matter expert.

Getting recognized as a trusted authority is so important these days because we’re practically swimming in free content. As a way of cutting through the clutter, people gravitate to authoritative sites that can provide a clear understanding of the subject matter. By creating a membership site, you can quickly establish yourself and your business as a trusted voice for a particular topic.

3. Be a One-Stop-Shop

To piggyback off of the last point, your membership site can serve as an all-in-one destination for your audience to learn about and discuss a topic.

This is huge because visiting multiple websites can be time-consuming and frustrating.

So, by providing your audience with a central location, you’re saving their time and sanity in addition to being their ultimate resource on the topic.

4. Understand Your Audience

When you create a membership site, you can get to know who they are and what they’re looking for. This will enable you to create even more valuable resources for your audience in the future.

5. Collect Recurring Revenue

Money shouldn’t be the first reason why you build a membership site, but it rounds out the top five.

Your membership site can be a dependable source of revenue for you. And, as we discussed above, it should be. People will pay a premium for high-quality content and an active community. And you should get paid for creating and organizing your content. It’s a win-win for everyone.

6. Grow Your Business at Scale

When you build up your membership site, you can get paid more without having to do more work. Your membership site is scalable.

In other words, you can create content that serves 10 members. But as your membership grows to 100 members and even 10,000 members, you can still depend on that same content to serve your base. Then, you can add more content incrementally, at a slower pace, to continue feeding your community.

The membership model allows you to build your library of resources slowly but steadily.

7. Marketing Opportunities

Your members are your future customers.

That’s right. Your membership may be just the beginning.

In addition to your membership, you may decide to write a book or develop a new product or service to serve the needs of your community. And the best target audience for those future products will be your members. They will be your future product’s early adopters, and those most likely to purchase consulting, coaching, and other services.

Why?

Your members will be pre-qualified, having already demonstrated that they’re willing to pay. And because they’ll know you through your membership, they’ll also be more likely to trust you.

8. Become More Valuable

Membership sites become more useful and profitable as they age. This is because membership sites are dynamic. You’ll continue to add more resources and more members. These members will support each other, which will make your membership much more valuable to everyone who’s actively involved in the community.

Another reason why your membership site will be more valuable? You can continue to raise membership prices. After all, you’re adding more content to your site, so your price should reflect that value.

9. A Membership Site Can Grow Itself

While you will need to help your fledgling membership site grow in the beginning, at a certain point, it will begin to blossom on its own. As your site grows in members, the members themselves will refer others. You’ll enjoy word-of-mouth marketing, which is superior to all other forms because it carries a personal endorsement.

The Benefits of Using WordPress to Build Your Membership Site

By this point, you’re probably excited to build a membership site of your very own. Woohoo! We’re making progress. Now, let’s tackle your next question. How?

We’ve got you covered.

You can trust WordPress.com to build your membership site. Here’s why we are the top choice for membership sites:

1. It’s Easy to Set Up a Membership Site Through WordPress.com

To get started, all you need to do is sign up for our Business plan. You can then set up your membership site with the help of plugins.

2. You Have Access to Plugins

Who said that you can’t get plugins through WordPress.com? Through our Business plan, you have access to all of the plugins available in the WordPress universe, including Sensei LMS, Restrict Content Pro, MemberPress, and LearnDash.

3. Best in Class Performance

From SEO to security to site performance, you get it all in one professional package with WordPress Managed Hosting. We’re built for business, and your membership site will enjoy best-in-class hosting at top speeds.

Best Practices for Running a Successful Membership Site

After you’ve set up your membership site on WordPress, here’s how to make sure that your site is a success for you and your community:

Set a Financial Goal

How much would you like to make with your membership site? Set a target amount and decide how much your members should pay and how many members you’ll need to have to consistently hit that amount. Having a specific number in mind along with a realistic path to hitting that number will help you find success.

Decide How You’ll Collect Money

You need a payment processing system to collect membership dues online. Choose a membership plugin that allows you to set up and collect payments easily. The most popular payment processors include PayPal and Stripe.

Provide a Starter Guide

Because your site may look overwhelming and intimidating, be sure to properly onboard your new subscribers after they’ve signed up. Give them a brief overview of your membership site, including where to go for help. You can do this on a “Welcome” email or within the site itself if your plugin offers that functionality.

Ready to Get Started?

It’s time to set up your membership site with WordPress.com. And, as you’ve read, it’s easy to do.

Set up your business account with WordPress.com today and get access to advanced design customization and unlimited plugins, including every plugin you need to run your membership site.