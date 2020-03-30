Website Images and SEO: Are Your Images Increasing Traffic?

To maintain a successful online presence, it is imperative to understand search engine optimization (SEO) and how it can increase your site traffic. In particular, for images and SEO, there is an opportunity to attract organic website visitors and, as a result, grow your business.

According to research by seoClarity, Google’s algorithm updates for 2019 have made search engine results pages serve up images among the top 10 results. What’s more, almost half the time when images rank in the top 10 results, they’re in the top three.

“The increase in images is a golden opportunity for the nimble enterprise to be able to capitalize on what is a blind spot for many,” wrote seoClarity co-founder Mitul Gandhi.

For example, a Google search for the former First Lady Michelle Obama yields a panel of photos as the fourth result.

Images and SEO go together like peanut butter and jelly. Here are three key rules for optimizing images to boost your website traffic.

1. Use keywords in your image file names and alt tags

The most overlooked yet simple optimization technique is properly labeling the image file themselves. The search engine bots that crawl websites need text to make sense of images. Knowing that, you should replace all default image labels, such as IMG_12345.jpg, with descriptive keywords separated by hyphens, like this: woman-eating-salad-while-laughing.jpg.

You could use a keyword research tool, like Ahrefs.com, to find the most searched keywords related to your images and name them accordingly. Leave out stop or filler words (a, in, of, the, etc.) because they take up space unnecessarily.

Alternative text, also known as alt tags, alt text, or alt descriptions, accompanying your images are displayed in place of an image when the image fails to appear on the screen. They’re also displayed when a user hovers the mouse over the image.

Screen-reading software uses alt text to verbally describe the images to visually impaired users. Search engines rely on alt text to better crawl your website.

Shoot for writing 10 to 15 words to explain what’s in the image — but avoid keyword stuffing. Thanks to numerous WordPress.com plugins, there’s no need to do this manually. BIALTY, short for Bulk Image Alt Texts with Yoasts, pulls alt text from the web page and automatically adds it to your images, saving you time.

2. Use your own photos instead of stock photos

These days, images of people in business suits shaking hands, multicultural teams working together behind a laptop, and that same woman eating a salad while laughing have become more cliche than sunsets and skyscrapers. The deluge of stock images on the internet creates a lot of duplicate content that search engine crawlers are likely to pass over in favor of original and unique images. WordPress.com lets you connect your site to your Google Photos account to easily import your own images.

3. Smush images

Large files take a long time to load, frustrating users. Smushing your images or compressing the files into smaller chunks of data will make your site load quicker and will reduce your bounce rate, which, in turn, boosts your SEO rankings.

There are various plugins available to WordPress.com Business users for smushing images while preserving image quality. These include Smush Image Compression and Optimization by WPMU Dev, Imagify by WP Media, and ShortPixel Image Optimizer by ShortPixel.

As images now appear more often in search engine results, you’ll better serve your website — and surpass the competition — by optimizing your images and SEO.