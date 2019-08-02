Creating a Top-Notch FAQ Page for Your Small Business Website

A good frequently asked questions page goes beyond simply answering customers’ queries about your products or services. The page should also instill confidence in your company, encourage purchases, demonstrate your expertise, and more, ultimately saving you time, energy, and frustration.

Creating an FAQ page is a wise decision and might seem straightforward, but there are loose rules to consider for an optimal user experience.

Crafting an effective FAQ page

Online information is so abundant that users can sift through multiple sites in seconds, searching for whatever they want to know. To keep your readers happy and to reduce their bounce rate, don’t complicate your page. A great FAQ page is free of technical jargon and contains basic questions and clear answers.

Consider the straightforward way we enter queries online when searching for information, and then write your questions similarly. If you sell scarf dresses, for example, your readers might simply want to know, “How do I wear a scarf?” A streamlined FAQ answer to this query might be “There are several fashionable ways to wrap or tie scarves. See our Instructions page for ideas.” In this scenario, you’d create a call to action (CTA), which is a clickable link that takes viewers to a page with space for instructional images or videos, letting you show off your expertise, keeping visitors engaged with your site, and encouraging sales with another CTA — a payment button.

Organizing the page

Curious, confused, and concerned supporters contact businesses regularly to ask about their products or services, order forms, shipping times, return policies, and so on. Use your supporters’ most common inquiries to develop a frequently asked questions page for your small business website.

Categorize your questions. They should appear in the order of a business transaction, starting with your wares, and moving on to questions about ordering, purchasing, shipping, and finally, returns.

As an expert in your field, you might be tempted to get carried away and build an overly complex page; remember, as their name suggests, FAQ pages are dedicated to frequent queries only. Consider adding a Live Chat or Help Desk plugin (such as Zendesk Support) with which your company can handle more complicated explanations. With a WordPress.com Business website, you can upload virtually any plugin you like.

Recognizing what an FAQ page is not

A helpful FAQ page is not a replacement for a blog, a Contact page, or an About page. Those should each serve a different purpose for your business:

A loyalty-building blog is for sharing information about your market in story form and for developing your readership and commenting culture. Use your supporters’ common and uncommon questions to inspire blog topics. For example, if you’re a wedding florist, a frequently asked question might be “What should I bring to a consultation?” and a similar blog title might be “Preparing for Your Wedding Floral Consultation.” Think of blog articles as expansions of your FAQs, somewhere to provide more detail in a friendly, conversational way.

Your Contact page lists your business’s postal address, email address, and phone number so that supporters can reach out for answers not found elsewhere. If applicable, add your hours of operation and a map to the page to reduce calls regarding these mundane yet important details.

Your About page covers your brand’s broader story — its background, goals, and mission.

Using FAQ keywords to boost SEO

When keywords are used throughout your frequently asked questions page — and entire website — in a natural manner (not crammed in, or awkwardly placed), it can help improve your ranking in organic search results, explains Google.

A keyword-search tool (such as WordStream) generates common terms used in online searches. If you sell lava lamps, for example, popular, associated keywords might include “lava lamp bulb” and “cool lava lamps,” prompting you to include, for starters, the question “How do I replace a lava lamp bulb?” in your FAQ.

Moving forward

Ultimately, creating an FAQ page for your small business website improves your users’ experience and establishes your business as knowledgeable and helpful. So, why not create your page ASAP?