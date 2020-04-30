Discover Prompts, Day 30: Grateful

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

After an entire month of prompts, we wanted to thank everyone who’s participated in this event. Whether you’ve been publishing a new post every single day, writing here and there when you could find the time, or simply reading and commenting on others’ posts, we appreciate it. It’s a rough period for so many people around the world, and a supportive, creative community like this one is something to treasure.

Today’s prompt — our last one — is Grateful, which we invite you to interpret in whatever way makes sense to you. We look forward to reading your posts!

