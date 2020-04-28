Discover Prompts, Day 29: List

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Who doesn’t like a good list? Let’s make one today.

[Note: This prompt came out a few hours earlier than usual; we hope you make the most of the extra time!]

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around List? We’re here to help:

Write a countdown of your top-ten [insert the category of your choice]. Cookies, sci-fi movies, Disney villains… the possibilities are endless!

From Mozart to Dua Lipa (not to mention Billy Joel), list songs have been popular for centuries. Write your own, or adapt an existing one for your new post.

Tell a story — fictional or not — using a list as the device that frames your narrative.

Create a new playlist of songs that channel your mood today, and share it on your blog. (Bonus points: you can even embed it from YouTube, Spotify, and other services.)

Photographers, I’ll be honest: I don’t know what a visual list might look like, but I trust your ingenuity to create something amazing!

