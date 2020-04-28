Discover Prompts, Day 29: List

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
Who doesn’t like a good list? Let’s make one today.
[Note: This prompt came out a few hours earlier than usual; we hope you make the most of the extra time!]
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around List? We’re here to help:
- Write a countdown of your top-ten [insert the category of your choice]. Cookies, sci-fi movies, Disney villains… the possibilities are endless!
- From Mozart to Dua Lipa (not to mention Billy Joel), list songs have been popular for centuries. Write your own, or adapt an existing one for your new post.
- Tell a story — fictional or not — using a list as the device that frames your narrative.
- Create a new playlist of songs that channel your mood today, and share it on your blog. (Bonus points: you can even embed it from YouTube, Spotify, and other services.)
- Photographers, I’ll be honest: I don’t know what a visual list might look like, but I trust your ingenuity to create something amazing!
