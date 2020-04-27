Discover Prompts, Day 27: Team

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Even the most self-sufficient among us occasionally find themselves part of a team.

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around team? We’re here to help:

Sports fan? Easy: tell us about your favorite team and what keeps you rooting for them through thick and thin.

Photographers, show us close-knit groups of objects, buildings, animals, or people.

From high school rock bands to dragon-boat racing, what has been your most rewarding (or, conversely, most painful) experience of belonging to a team?

What’s the most impressive example of teamwork you’ve ever witnessed, whether you were part of it or remained an observer?

You’re founding a new team of superheroes and can choose up to three other people (dead or alive, fictional or real) to join you. Who do you choose, and what superpowers are they bringing to the group?

