Discover Prompts, Day 25: Magic

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Whether you believe in it or not, magic is our word of the day!

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Magic? We’re here to help:

Describe a day in your life that felt thoroughly magical. When was it? Where and with whom were you? What made it feel that way?

If you could obtain one magical power — from telepathy to flight (let your imagination run wild!) — which one would you choose?

Share a photo or another visual artwork that conjures “magic.”

Tell us about a skill or a talent you have that has magically saved you from difficult situations time and again.

Feel like writing fiction today? Write a short story about a kid’s birthday party that goes awry because of something that happens during a magic show.

Start your post