Discover Prompts, Day 24: Elixir

Let's think about the word: Elixir.

For you, tell us about the elixir of life. Maybe it’s the dog’s wagging tail that lifts your flagging spirits. Maybe it’s the bloom you worked hard to tend. If you’re in the Southern Hemisphere, maybe it’s the sight of the ancient tree in your neighborhood turning color, creating beauty for all who come near. What’s given you a fleeting lift in the last week?

Poets: write an ode to your favorite elixir. Perhaps that elixir is an ice-cold frosty beverage. Or a hot cup of tea. Or a mint julep. Or cranberry and club soda.

Photographers: prepare your favorite elixir and photograph the process. Be sure to consider unique angles and tiny details as you tell the story of how you created it.

