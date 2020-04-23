Discover Prompts, Day 23: Note

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Let’s think about a very interesting word: note.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Note? We’re here to help:

Today’s the day you start a diary. Take note of how you’re feeling. As Natalie Goldberg says in her book, Writing Down the Bones, “We are important and our lives are important, magnificent really, and their details are worthy to be recorded. This is how writers must think, this is how we must sit down with pen in hand. Remember: magnificent, really.

Are you self-isolating? Write a note to each person you’re sharing physical space with. Hide that note in a place you’ll know they’ll find it.

Poets, put your superpower of observation to work. Look out your window and take note of the first thing you see. It could be the tree across the street. A small bird landing on the ground in search of food. It could be a street sign, a brick building, or maybe an open field. Now, write a poem from the perspective of this inanimate object. How does it feel? What does it think?

Artists: put yourself in place where you slept as a child. Take note of everything you can remember. What did it look like? Smell like? Feel like? Render this space from memory in the medium of your choice.

Composers: put together an eight-bar melody using only dotted quarter notes and eighth notes.

