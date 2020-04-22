Discover Prompts, Day 22: Tempo

Photo by TruShotz from Pexels

Let’s think about the word: tempo.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Tempo? We’re here to help:

If you’re a photographer, show us a photo that depicts motion. Feeling like you need more of a challenge? Share a series of three photos, showing slow, moderate, and fast motion.

We all march to the beat of our inner drummer. Write a post about your default tempo. Are you someone who likes to take the long slow road, stopping to snap photographs and smell all the flowers, or are you someone who prefers to know all the shortcuts to your destination?

Musicians: write a short melody, bass line, or chord progression of eight bars. Create three variations on the melody at three different tempos: 60 beats per minute, 90 beats per minute, and at 120 beats per minute.

Poets: choose a favorite poem and write about its rhythm. Check out some information on rhythm in poetry and share your analysis in a post.

Artists: do a series of three drawings of the same scene, but set your timer! For drawing one, render as much detail as you can in two minutes. For drawing two, use five minutes to draw the same scene. For drawing three: take ten minutes to draw the same scene. Post your work to your blog. Compare the drawings: which decisions did you have to make to be true to the scene in the time allotted?

