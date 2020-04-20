Ways to Participate Online for Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary — and Take Action Every Day

Fifty years have passed since communities around the world gathered for the first Earth Day in 1970. Today, as we face a pandemic that forces us to stay apart, organizations like Earth Day Network, 350, Patagonia, and many more have stepped up to make environmental activism more accessible online.

Since people cannot physically come together on this 50th anniversary of Earth Day, alternatives like ongoing #ClimateStrikeOnline initiatives and the upcoming three-day livestream — Earth Day Live — are connecting us during this time of isolation. You can also promote and show support for Earth Day Live by displaying a banner on your site — activate it now at My Site → Manage → Settings.

In addition, these publications and resources on WordPress offer relevant reads and practical ways for you to take action on April 22 — and every day — as a steward of this planet we’re lucky enough to call home.

Earth Day Network’s website is the official Earth Day hub. Take the Earth Day 22-day challenge, find or register a digital Earth Day event, volunteer, donate, and much more.

350.org is an international movement working to end the age of fossil fuels and build a world of community-led renewable energy. It advocates for a #JustRecovery from COVID-19, offers resources for community organizers during the pandemic, and encourages people to take action.

At Patagonia Action Works, people can connect with grassroots and community groups in their local and regional area. Discover events, sign petitions supporting issues that affect you, volunteer your skills, or donate to a cause you care about. Just enter your location on the homepage to view organizations, campaigns, and events near you.

Outdoor recreation retailer REI publishes resources and stories on its blog, REI Co-op Journal. Get inspired by DIY and how-to posts, outdoor experiences, and gear recommendations — and browse a new category for COVID-19 content.

Through writing that explores the connection between nature and culture, Orion Magazine inspires thinking about “how humanity might live on Earth justly, sustainably, and joyously.” Its new series, Together Apart, publishes emails, texts, and phone calls between authors, scientists, and authors in isolation.

Undark is an independent magazine exploring science at the point where it intersects — and sometimes collides — with politics, economics, and culture. Its Covid-19 coverage is written by Undark contributors and sources across the globe.

A group blog from science writers around the world, The Last Word on Nothing publishes thoughtful writing from professionals with bylines in Science, Nature, New Scientist, Scientific American, National Geographic, Outside, and more. Their recent pandemic-related writing is accessible and sometimes personal, and thus a burst of fresh air amid all the noise and constant news coverage.

Hakai Magazine explores our changing world through stories on oceans, coastlines, and marine life, written by today’s leading (and most engaging) scientists and environmentalists. The publication’s videos and photo essays are especially vibrant and beautiful pieces — dive in.

Reasons to be Cheerful is an editorial project spearheaded by musician David Byrne. Stories on the site balance “a sense of healthy optimism with journalistic rigor, and find cause for hope” during these uncertain times. Browse its climate/energy category for relevant posts.

Anthropocene focuses on human innovation in a challenging, rapidly changing world, sharing stories online and in print editions on sustainability, biodiversity, preservation, and more.

Terrain.org is an environmental magazine of poetry, nonfiction, fiction, interviews, reviews, and art. The journal “searches for the interface — the integration — among the built and natural environments that might be called the soul of place.” Dear America — its anthology of letters written by writers, artists, scientists, and political and community leaders since the 2016 US presidential election — is slated for publication on Earth Day.

Grist is an independent, irreverent news publication “working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.” The outlet publishes stories on clean energy, sustainable food, livable cities, environmental justice, and a better economy.

How are you marking Earth Day this year? Have you made any changes in recent years to bring sustainability into your life?