Discover Prompts, Day 20: Music

Photo by Stas Knop from Pexels

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.

Let’s think about listening: today, post something about music.

Ready to roll? All you need to do is…

Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.

Tag your post with Discover Prompts and click Publish .

and click . Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.

Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around Music? We’re here to help:

What is your favorite type of music? Classical? Rap? R&B? The Blues? Rock and roll? Indie? Drum and Base? House? Alternative? Country? Folk? Somewhere in the folds of two or more of those genres? Something else altogether? How does this favorite type of music speak to you? Why do you love it?

If you could be any musician in the world, who would you be and why?

What listening format was popular when you started listening to music? Record albums? 8-track tapes? Cassettes? CDs? Streaming Services? Which record/tape/cd did you wear out because you loved it so much?

Take a photo or a screenshot of your favorite album and post it to your blog.

Have you composed any music? Share it! Bonus points for telling us a little bit about your composition’s origin story. What inspired you?

Seen any music live? What about the performance moved you?

Which songs would you put on an epic mixtape?

