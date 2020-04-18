Discover Prompts, Day 18: New

Welcome to Discover Prompts! Throughout April, we’re sharing a daily prompt to help you keep or regain your writing rhythm. Not sure how to participate? Read on.
With all due respect to old, borrowed, and blue things, today’s prompt is all about the refreshingly, excitingly new.
Ready to roll? All you need to do is…
- Write a new post on your site in response to the prompt.
- Tag your post with
Discover Promptsand click Publish.
- Head to the Reader to engage with other participants’ posts.
Need more ideas? Not sure what to write around New? We’re here to help:
- Tell us about a new skill, hobby, or activity you’ve become interested in recently.
- Who’s your newest friend? Share the story of how you connected.
- Spring is here (in the Northern Hemisphere, anyway) — what do you most look forward to in this season of new beginnings?
- Is your blog or website new (loosely defined)? Tell us why you decided to launch it.
- Publish a post in a genre, format, or media that’s totally new to you. For example: poets, share a photo (or several); photographers, write some flash fiction; travel bloggers, post a book review. (And so on and so forth.)
